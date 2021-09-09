Model Martha Hunt Reveals Sex of Her First Baby

Watch : Martha Hunt Rocks Full Swarovski Crystalized Eye

Martha Hunt will soon graduate from supermodel to role model for her baby daughter.

That's right, Hunt exclusively revealed to E! News that she's having a girl. However, she doesn't yet know what she'll name her mini-me, she said while celebrating Bulgari at the jeweler's New York Fashion Week party on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The Victoria's Secret angel announced in June that she's expecting her first child with fiancé Jason McDonald. "Full heart growing belly," she wrote, while sharing the first pic of her baby bump.

The couple, who revealed their engagement in January 2020, have been quite busy with "planning a wedding and preparing for our first child," Hunt wrote on Instagram this week, alongside more pics of her self-proclaimed "bump girl summer."

The Glimpse actress, 32, has admitted that "baby brain is real" as she prepares to welcome her little one.

But their daughter isn't the only new member of their family. She adopted dog Coco from Hearts & Bones Rescue in Texas in March, after meeting the pup (over Zoom) on the very same day she found out she was pregnant.