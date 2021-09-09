Bachelor in Paradise's Tammy Ly Says She Feels "Defeated" By Fans Who Won't Accept Her

The drama on this season's Bachelor in Paradise is reaching peak levels, and not everyone is handling it as well as they'd like.
On Wednesday, Sept. 8, current cast member Tammy Ly took to Twitter to express her apparent frustration with fan reaction to her scenes. After starting a love triangle last week with foes Aaron Clancy and Thomas Jacobs, Tammy opted to pursue things with Thomas, only to see him accept a date with Becca Kufrin on last night's episode.
"I feel so defeated," Tammy wrote. "I'm starting to think that I'm trying to gain acceptance from an audience that was never right for me to begin with."
This followed Tammy having posted a number of anguished social media messages the day prior, just after fans watched her bawling on the beach over Thomas spending time with Becca.
"This was the most vulnerable I've ever been," she tweeted on Tuesday, Sept. 7. "And it's all being aired. I don't need you guys to tell me 'this is what you get' and 'karmas a b**.' Leave me alone."
During the episode, an emotional Tammy told the camera, "I'm so stupid. I chose Thomas over Aaron, and now Becca and Thomas are on the date. If Thomas chooses Becca, then I give up on love because there's no shot for me."
Last week, Aaron confronted Thomas last week for being "disrespectful" when he and Tammy walked right past Aaron and proceeded to make out nearby. During last night's episode, Aaron was unfazed by seeing Tammy in tears and later told the camera, "She did me dirty, and it's really coming back to bite her, so I don't have much sympathy for her."
Tammy appeared to respond to this comment when she tweeted during the episode, "This ITM just proves that Aaron never cared about losing me. He just cared about losing his ego to Thomas."
She also made it clear during the episode that she initially felt a strong connection to Thomas but didn't want to root against Becca. "This sucks to had [lived] through it and now having to relive it again," she wrote. "Balancing trying to be happy for my friend and also losing the guy I literally risked it all for. What a weird world I signed up for."
Evidently, Tammy has been dealing with animosity from fans for other reasons as well. On Tuesday, the former standout from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor addressed this week's drama involving Brendan Morais and Natasha Parker by writing, "Brendan is just straight up MEAN."
A viewer replied, "Yet you're still following him on Instagram." This led Tammy to tweet back, "It's complicated…"
On Monday, Sept. 7, Tammy tweeted that the rest of the cast was "ALL shocked to hear what was said on this episode." One follower replied with, "Saying you're shocked and actually doing something about it is another," to which Tammy replied, "Did you not read any of my previous tweets lol."