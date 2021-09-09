Diddy and Joie Chavis Spark Romance Rumors With Steamy Italian Getaway

Sean "Love" Combs appears to have a new love in his life.
Without his infamous Labor Day White Party to keep him entertained, Diddy found a new way to ring in the holiday weekend: spending the final days of summer in Italy with a special woman.
He was spotted yachting in Capri this week with his arms wrapped around model Joie Chavis, who donned a bright bikini. The pair—who each share separate kids from previous relationships—were seen kissing and cuddling on his huge yacht.
Diddy has been in Italia in recent days to support his twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, who followed in late mom Kim Porter's footsteps by making their runway debut on Aug. 29. The 14-year-old models said it was a "dream come true" to walk in the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, along with their half-sister Chance Combs (whom Diddy shares with Sarah Chapman).
The 51-year-old rapper is also dad to sons Justin, Christian and Quincy. After he and Cassie called it quits in 2018, he has sparked romance rumors with City Girls rapper Yung Miami, Brian Austin Green's ex Tina Louise and Michael B. Jordan's current girlfriend Lori Harvey. (For the record, he also took a PDA-packed Italian vacation with Lori back in 2019, with her stepfather Steve Harvey in attendance.)
As for Joie, this wouldn't be her first time dating a rapper. She shares daughter Shai, 10, with Bow Wow and son Hendrix, 2, with Future.
The 32-year-old influencer looked right at home in Italy this week, posting photos on Instagram of herself taking in the coastal views and enjoying a green drink on her vacation.
While not addressing the reports about her new man, Joie shared a pic of herself in a bikini and cryptically wrote, "How deep I gotta dig for you to pipe down."
Diddy, who follows Joie on Instagram, took to his Insta Story to tell his 18.2 million followers to "have a blessed day." He, for one, seems to be feeling the joy these days.