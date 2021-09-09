Kyle Richards’ Amazon Fashion Picks Include One of Her Signature Looks

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
A lot of us love The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to get an inside look at the stars' affluent lifestyles. However, there are some Housewives who are just like the rest of us when it comes down to it. Case in point, Kyle Richards is an Amazon shopper too. During a recent Amazon Live session, she remarked, "I love how fast I get these things" and she commented on the "the high amount of packages" that she receives from Amazon, which is such a relatable sentiment.
Yes, Amazon is our go-to for so many essentials, but you really need Amazon on your radar for your fashion finds. They have options that are on trend and under budget with fast shipping. Kyle said, "I'm going to be sharing my favorite things, styles you can get at Amazon for great prices. I love Amazon. It has been such a lifesaver for me, not just for myself, but for my family, my kids, and all of that. I'm excited to share these things with you."
So what can we expect from Kyle's shopping recommendations? Dresses that her daughters "steal" from her closet, clothing that remind her of co-star Lisa Rinna, sweaters that she "wears all day long," sneakers she's worn for "many years," and a game-changing product that keeps her handbags clean and organized. And, of course, there's a hat because this is Kyle Richards, after all. RHOBH viewers know how much she adores her hats. She even included the item she uses to keep her many hats organized.
Sidefeel Women Patchwork Destroyed Raw Hem Jeans
"I'm always in jeans. I live in ripped jeans. Jeans are my favorite thing to wear in the world, since I was a little girl. You will always find me in jeans. Because I love to wear jeans, I love to find some that feel like sweatpants because I'm always always in them and I can't run around in sweatpants all the time, even though I would love to. I have to be comfortable. These are them. This is a lighter wash, which I like. You can wear these with sneakers, boots, or heels. Love these! Really comfortable!"
These are also available in several colors and styles.
Milumia Women's Casual Leopard Print Slit Skirt High Waist
"How did Lisa Rinna hijack the leopard print because I really love this print? I just feel like it has to be Lisa Rinna's print now. I love these long skirts. When I'm not feeling like wearing jeans is the right way to go, I would put on a long skirt like this. I would wear it with my black sneakers that have a little bit of a platform and a tank top. Or boots. Or if I want to dress it up, heels. It's super cute, it fits well, and it's also a very very very good price, so you can't go wrong. This is one of those things that my daughters steal."
And if you just love animal print as much as Kyle and Rinna do, there are also black and beige versions of this skirt.
Milumia Women's Bomber Jacket
"This bomber jacket is a really really good price. It's really cute. I love a bomber jacket. You can wear that with anything and everything. My girls and I all have these. You've got to have a bomber jacket in your closet. I will throw this on with black leggings to be somewhat put-together looking."
SheIn Women's Open Front Fuzzy Cardigan Sweater
"Anybody who knows me knows I have so many of these sweaters in my closet. This is just great. It's cozy. I wear these all day long. I've been told that I can't buy any more of these because I love them so much. I wear them in my house. I wear them out. They're so comfortable, soft, cozy, and they're really cute."
Romwe Women's Plaid Long Sleeve Button Up Shirts
"I love love love love this. If I told you how many of these shirts.... I had in my closet.... I always wear these with a tank top underneath with my jeans and my boots."
MOTHER Women's The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans
"Here are some other great jeans. I love Mother jeans. They are so comfortable and hold you in all the right places. This one is great. These come up high enough where they hold everything, but they're not too high. These are some of my absolute faves. They are just so comfortable."
Ribbed High Neck Layering Sleeveless Cami Shirts
"My favorite kind of tank top is this cut here. Let's just say I'm a little fuller-chested, and they're natural, so it's just a more flattering cut when it comes up like this. I can't do a spaghetti strap situation. It just doesn't work for me, but this is a very flattering look. It's almost a very athletic sort of look. I love it. It's super soft and really stretchy." And there are a few different colors to choose from.
CRZ YOGA Women's Pima Cotton Workout Tank Crop
"This is my classic working out tank. I work out every single day. I have four days. I have four kids. I would love to be able to wear a sports bra and leggings, but that's not really my thing. I like to wear these because they're light, whether I'm running, hiking, or doing the Peloton."
ASICS Women's JOLT 2 Running Shoes
"These are my favorite favorite favorite shoes for working out. They have been for years. They just fit my feet perfectly and they always have great colors. I have so many of these in my closets. These are all that I've worn for so many years now. These are a really great deal. You cannot find sneakers these days at this price."
BuildLife Gallon Motivational Water Bottle Wide Mouth with Straw & Time Marked to Drink More Daily
"My daughter Alexia [Umansky] taught me about this. We have not used plastic in our homes for a very long time now. We really try to be great about recycling and I'm actually very neurotic about that. I realized when I got rid of the bottles that my kids were not drinking enough water. My daughter came to me and she was like 'Look at this.' I think this is probably the number one element of my beauty routine, just drinking enough water. I love this and I keep it with me all day. It's just a reminder and all my girls love this. This is such a great thing to have. Now, there's just no excuse, guys."
This water bottle has five-star 26,400+ reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Temptation Positano Women's Datillo Dress
"This is technically considered to be a bathing suit coverup, but I also like to wear it with a tank top and jeans too. You can wear it as a coverup for sure. The fabric is really really beautiful. The fabric is so nice. I like to wear this open with a white tank top and jeans. I love an interesting sleeve, just saying. It's really really beautiful."
BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress
"I just caught my daughter Alexia walking out with this dress in her hand. This is the cutest sun dress. This is so so so cute. I love this, gathered in the back. My daughter came in to steal it. I go to Colorado a lot. I like to wear this with cowboy boots and a hat. It's also cute with strappy sandals too."
This dress also comes in other colors and it's one of the most-loved dresses on Amazon.
Lioness Women's VIP Only Mini Dress
"This is something else that Alexia has tried to steal from me. This is so adorable, this suit dress. This is very Housewives-esque. This is beautiful, you guys, and it feels so nice in person. I love wearing white. My latest look on Housewives, if you watch, is a white blazer look. You can wear this with boots or heels. It's just a great, great look."
Dokotoo Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
"My favorite color is green. This dress is so great. I love the way that it comes in at the waist, the low cut, and the sleeves that are gathered. This is such a great dress. It's open in the back and it's super cute and flirty. It's great with heels, flats, or boots."
Ekouaer Pajamas Set
"I think your pajamas say a lot about you. I have to be comfortable. I am always in pajamas like this. These are some of my favorites. These are the softest, softest, softest pajamas and they give and breathe so you won't be stripping them off in the night. All of my daughters and I wear these pajamas."
The Drop Women's Caroline Raglan Long-Sleeve Fleece Sweatshirt
"This top is so great. It's so comfortable. I love the colors in this because it's not too bright. It goes with everything, black jeans, regular jeans, and leggings. I have multiple of these because I have so many daughters and they just steal everything. This is a great, great, great, tie-dye sweatshirt and I just love it."
FREECITY Women's Large Sweatpants
"This item is on all of my kids' holiday gift lists always. Now, I cannot see these without thinking about Lisa Rinna. These sweats are an all-time favorite. These are a thinner lighter pair and I love love love this. I don't need the extra bulk and they're my favorite color, green."
Romwe Women's Satin 2 Piece Pajama Set
"Here's another pair of pajamas if you want to be a little fancy. Look how pretty this color is. I always have these pajamas. My daughter likes to wear these out in public with high heels, which I think is so cute on her."
Victorinox Spectra 2.0 Dual-Access Hardside Spinner Suitcase
"This suitcase has become my favorite favorite favorite of all my bags because I can do five days in New York with this suitcase. It's a carry-on size and I don't like to check my luggage. If my luggage got lost or it somehow doesn't make the flight, what am I going to do? All of the Housewives are always like 'That's all you brought?' and that's because this fits so much and I just love it. I've had to buy more for my girls. They're honestly the best suitcases."
Ray-Ban Women's Rb1971 Metal Square Sunglasses
"I like classic things that you will have forever and will always be in style. That's what a classic is to me. Ray-Ban sunglasses are classics. I have so many pairs of Ray-Bans. I love them. This is a take on the classic aviator, but with a square frame. I am in love with these square frames. These just never ever go out of style. I love the amber lens with the gold. I've been wearing Ray-Bans since I was twelve years old."
Amazon has these in 17 different colors.
Ruizhixuan Sunglasses Organizer Storage
"The sunglass organizer, what would I do without the sunglass organizer? I do buy a lot of sunglasses. They're like jewelry to me. I know when I'm filming the show I wear so many different outfits and sunglasses. I got this organizer so they can all be out there so I can be able to see them. The cases were just taking up too much space."
The Drop Women's Pattie High Block Heeled Mule Sandal
"These I'm really excited about. I love this color. I love a block heel. They're so cute on and they're cushioned at the top. They're really comfortable. They're really really cute. I absolutely love love love this color. Those shoes are a really great price too."
These are available in five essential colors.
FURTALK Panama Hat Sun Hats
"You know me and my hats. I love hats. I love this hat. This has UPF in it for sun protection, which is very important. It's a great hat and it's durable."
6 Pieces Coat Hooks
"The six-piece coat hooks, I actually use them for my hat because I have so many. It helps me keep my closet so organized and they look pretty. You can, of course, use them for your bags and coats, whatever you want. I color coordinate the hats so they look like art. These hooks are great to have for anything."
These are also available in black.
Lmeison Purse Organizer Insert
"This goes inside of your bag and then you can put all of your things in there in separate sections. You can use this for a tote and it has little compartments for makeup, a pen, a wallet, money, and a side pocket for bigger things. If you use this, you're not damaging the inside of your bag. I stay more organized and I don't ruin the inside of the bag."
This organizer is available in three different sizes and multiple colors. They have 3,500+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
