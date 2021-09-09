Kyle Richards’ Amazon Fashion Picks Include One of Her Signature Looks

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

A lot of us love The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to get an inside look at the stars' affluent lifestyles. However, there are some Housewives who are just like the rest of us when it comes down to it. Case in point, Kyle Richards is an Amazon shopper too. During a recent Amazon Live session, she remarked, "I love how fast I get these things" and she commented on the "the high amount of packages" that she receives from Amazon, which is such a relatable sentiment.

Yes, Amazon is our go-to for so many essentials, but you really need Amazon on your radar for your fashion finds. They have options that are on trend and under budget with fast shipping. Kyle said, "I'm going to be sharing my favorite things, styles you can get at Amazon for great prices. I love Amazon. It has been such a lifesaver for me, not just for myself, but for my family, my kids, and all of that. I'm excited to share these things with you."

So what can we expect from Kyle's shopping recommendations? Dresses that her daughters "steal" from her closet, clothing that remind her of co-star Lisa Rinna, sweaters that she "wears all day long," sneakers she's worn for "many years," and a game-changing product that keeps her handbags clean and organized. And, of course, there's a hat because this is Kyle Richards, after all. RHOBH viewers know how much she adores her hats. She even included the item she uses to keep her many hats organized.