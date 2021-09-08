See the Halloween Classics and New Specials "Screaming Soon" on Disney+

Watch : "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

Lend us your fears, as Disney+ has upped the ante for their second annual Hallowstream event thanks to a lineup full of faboolous classics and spooktacular specials.

We're talking a schedule packed with your past favorites and potential future classics, including The Muppets' first-ever Halloween special. The spooky special features the beloved Muppets cast and celebrity cameos. Oh, and it puts our favorite Disney ride front-and-center: The Haunted Mansion.

Per the announcement, Muppets Haunted Mansion follows Gonzo on Halloween after he is challenged to spend the night in "the most grim grinning place on Earth," you guessed it, the Haunted Mansion.

Of course, a Disney Halloween event would be nothing without its classics. So, be sure to have your Alexa blast "This Is Halloween" just before you throw on Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas, Halloweentown, Hocus Pocus, Twitches and more.

You can enjoy all of this and more starting Sept. 24! For everything that will be "screaming soon," as Disney+ put it, scroll through the spellbinding schedule below...