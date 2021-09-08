Carry It All This Fall With the Oversize Bag Trend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're the type of person who likes carrying around a million things in your purse, you're going to love this fashion trend for fall 2021: large carryall bags.

Sure, maybe we don't need to bring our entire makeup collection with us wherever we go. We also don't need to carry around a pantry's worth of pumpkin spiced snacks just in case a midday hunger hits. But since carryall bags are going to be a staple this fall — why not?

The good news is, bigger bags don't necessarily mean higher prices. You can even score a high-quality tote with glowing five-star reviews on Amazon for just $20.

If you want a bag big enough to fit your laptop or to hold your chunky sweater after an afternoon at the pumpkin patch, look no further. From supersized totes to designer purses at great deals, check out these large carryall bags for fall 2021.