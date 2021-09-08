Carry It All This Fall With the Oversize Bag Trend

Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

ECOMM, Olivia Wilde, Shanina Shaik, Hailey Bieber, Large Bag TrendBackgrid

If you're the type of person who likes carrying around a million things in your purse, you're going to love this fashion trend for fall 2021: large carryall bags.

Sure, maybe we don't need to bring our entire makeup collection with us wherever we go. We also don't need to carry around a pantry's worth of pumpkin spiced snacks just in case a midday hunger hits. But since carryall bags are going to be a staple this fall — why not?

The good news is, bigger bags don't necessarily mean higher prices. You can even score a high-quality tote with glowing five-star reviews on Amazon for just $20.

If you want a bag big enough to fit your laptop or to hold your chunky sweater after an afternoon at the pumpkin patch, look no further. From supersized totes to designer purses at great deals, check out these large carryall bags for fall 2021.

Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote

This soft lightweight tote is great for everyday use, and can hold all your essentials. Plus, it's a number one best seller on Amazon with nearly 40,000 positive reviews!

$31
$26
Amazon

Coach Tatum Carryall 40

This olive carryall from Coach will soon be your new go-to. It features double face crossgrain leather, side open compartments, and a color that's perfect for fall.

$498
$174
Coach Outlet

Oversized Slouchy Handbag

If you're looking for a bag that can really carry it all, this is it. This large slouchy shoulder bag even has enough room to fit a 17-inch laptop.

$29
Amazon

Swing Tote Bag

This sleek tote from Anthropologie comes in four colors and features gold-plated metal embellishments. Best part is, it comes with a cute matching detachable zip pouch.

$90
Anthropologie

Free People Cambridge Convertible Backpack

This top-rated suede bag from Free People can be used as a backpack, a tote, or a shoulder bag, depending on your mood. It's very spacious, and you can use it for both day and night.

$98
Free People

Anthropologie Slouchy Tote Bag

If you're looking for something that's roomy with just enough structure to make it stand out from your average tote, this bag from Anthropologie may be for you. It has plenty of room to hold all of your essentials, and the color is gorgeous.

$80
Anthropologie

XXL Green Leather Tote

This huge leather tote from Etsy is sure to fit everything you need like your laptop, tablet, notebooks, makeup, and more. It's made from high quality leather, and the hundreds of five-star reviews say this bag is a must-have.

$210
$188
Etsy

“Everything” Really Big Weekender Bag

Like the print says, this bag can fit everything. It's perfect for the gym, shopping, or a fall weekend getaway. There are multiple colors to choose from, several of which, sell out quick. So, don't miss out!

$43
Etsy

The Tote Bag by Marc Jacobs

This tote bag by Marc Jacobs isn't just any tote bag — it's THE Tote Bag. It's simple, chic, and you can carry just about anything in it.

$195
Nordstrom
$195
Marc Jacobs

Canvas Tote by BÉIS

The Canvas Tote by BÉIS was made to fit "any trip to the market and beyond." It's stylish, spacious, and super functional. It has so many compartments for smaller items, you won't spend 20 minutes digging for your keys in this bag.

$98
Revolve

Trevor Work Tote Bag by Steve Madden

Whether you're looking for a bag large enough to fit your laptop, or you just like carrying a bunch of stuff with you wherever you go, the Trevor Work Tote from Steve Madden is great for both professional or casual use. Best part is, it's over 50 percent off right now!

$98
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Lulus Weekend Traveler Cognac Tote Bag

This weekend traveler tote from Lulus is great to use for a quick getaway or work. It's made from vegan leather and features shiny gold hardware. Plus, there's a hidden compartment at the bottom, which is perfect for keeping an extra pair of shoes.

$58
Lulus

If you're looking for more fall inspo, check out this guide on fall trends for every budget

