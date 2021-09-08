Olivia Wilde Is "Very Proud" of Harry Styles and "Can't Wait" to Join Him on Tour

It's the "Little Things" that keep Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde smitten with each other.
Since confirming their romance in January, the Grammy winner and Booksmart director have continued to prove their love is the real deal. Whether they're enjoying a PDA-filled vacation or working together on Olivia's Don't Worry Darling feature film, the duo's relationship is clearly "Golden."
Just this past weekend, the 37-year-old star showed her support for the former One Direction musician when she made a surprise appearance at his Las Vegas concert, where he kicked off his Love On Tour.
It may have been Olivia's first sighting at her boyfriend's concert, but it won't be her last! A source exclusively tells E! News that fans can expect to see her attend many of the 27-year-old singer's shows.
"Olivia will be working but plans to join Harry on tour when she is not," the insider reveals. "She thinks it will be a lot of fun to go out on the road. They don't want to spend too much time apart and she will be traveling to meet him whenever she can."
Olivia's already gotten a glimpse of her boyfriend's acting skills for her upcoming movie, but the source explains that she "can't wait to be a part of his shows" and see him in his element.
"Everything is going great between them," adds the insider. "They support each other in their work always. This is another side of him that she's looking forward to enjoying. She's very proud of him and excited for what's to come."
It's unclear whether Olivia plans to bring her kids with ex Jason Sudeikis, Otis, 7, and Daisy Josephine, 4, to any of Harry's shows. (Olivia broke up with Jason in November 2020 after 10 years together.)
On Saturday, Sept. 5, Olivia arrived solo at the "Adore You" artist's Vegas concert and seemed to have a fun time.
A concertgoer who spotted the star at the MGM Grand Garden Arena told E! News, "She was so happy and dancing all night! It was very cute. She was singing along to almost every song...and having a good time with the people she was with."
Of course, Olivia looked effortlessly chic for her night out, wearing a baby-blue blazer that she styled with matching trousers—hold the shirt! Harry also lit up the stage with his fierce fashion. At one point, he dazzled in a holographic pink fringe top and bright pants.
It's only a matter of time before fans get a closer look at Harry and Olivia's whirlwind romance at one of his concerts. Until then, relive their relationship so far here.