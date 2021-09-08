Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Victoria's Secret Model Jasmine Tookes Marries Juan David Borrero in Lavish Ecuador Wedding Ceremony

Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes tied the knot with Snapchat exec Juan David Borrero. Check out details about their wedding.

This Angel is on Cloud 9!

Victoria's Secret model Jasmine Tookes has wed her boyfriend of five years, Juan David Borrero. Tookes, 30, and her new husband, a Snapchat exec, tied the knot at the Iglesia y Convento de San Francisco, a famous Catholic church, in Quito, Ecuador, on Sept. 4 over Labor Day Weekend.

"Still can't believe I'm living in a real life fairytale with you @juandavidborrero [red heart emoji] 9.4.21," Tookes wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 8. "I'm officially Mrs. Borrero."

The bride wore a white lace long-sleeve Zuhair Murad gown with a 15-foot train and floral headpiece, a look inspired by the late Grace Kelly, a.k.a. Princess Grace of Monaco, according to the model's Instagram Story. She paired the look with Ritani jewelry and custom white satin heels by Sarah Flint, according to Vogue. The groom wore a double-breasted Armani suit, the outlet reported.

"@zuhairmuradofficial thank you for making my classic, timeless & beautiful wedding dress come true," Tookes wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of her dress fitting. "It is a piece of art!!"

Following the wedding ceremony, the couple and their guests celebrated at a reception at a gorgeous hacienda near Quito, where the bride changed into a silk white halter minidress.

Tookes and Borrero, who works as a director of international markets at Snapchat, met in 2016 when the groom's social media company was launching a new feature called Group Stories and wanted to hire Tookes to help promote it, Vogue said.

She went to lunch with him and some of his co-workers, he then invited her to a birthday party, and they kept in touch.

In September 2020, he proposed with a 7-carat Ritani diamond ring during a surprise trip that included a visit to the place they met, Rose Cafe in Venice, Calif.

"After lots of happy tears, I obviously said yes, and this was honestly the best day I could've ever imagined," Tookes told Vogue at the time. "We are very excited and looking forward to a future filled with lots of love and happiness."

