Brian Austin Green Swears Sharna Burgess Didn't Convince Him to Do Dancing With the Stars

When it comes to new TV gigs, Brian Austin Green knows how to stand on his own two feet.
Although some fans may assume the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was persuaded to join the new season of Dancing With the Stars because of his girlfriend Sharna Burgess' role as a professional dancer on the show, it's just not the case. Instead, the project came as a surprise to the actor, who once swore he would never join.
"We actually talked early on when we were dating about this not happening. We were like, this is never happening," Brian exclusively shared with E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "We used to laugh and joke about this never happening. When it came around this season, and we sort of talked about it, it just seemed like, 'Why not?' It is a chance to do something that entertains a lot of people that watch it. It's something that a lot of people have been wanting me to do for years."
He continued, "I could be super disappointing. Most likely, I will be disappointing to a lot of people."
All jokes aside, Brian isn't ready to reveal his dancing partner just yet. And while many are hoping to see a real-life couple compete together on the new season, fans will just have to stay tuned.
"I don't think I am going to get extra practice in," he shared when asked about the possible perks of living with a pro. "I don't think I am going to have time for extra practice. The practice schedule gets pretty rigorous here, but I can get really good pointers. I can at least have someone who is in my corner and wants me to enjoy it overall but be the best I can possibly be."
On Sept. 8, Good Morning America introduced the new cast from the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. In addition to familiar faces like Olympic medalist Suni Lee and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa, viewers can look forward to Bachelor Nation's Matt James competing in the ballroom.
"My feet hurt, my back hurts, everything hurts," he told E! News. "Like, it's not easy. The fact that these pros teach us everything, it's so seamless for them, I'm in awe. Every time I leave practice, I'm just like, how? How do they do this? And they always bring the energy. It's been a lot of fun so far."
As for controversial contestant Olivia Jade, she is hoping the opportunity will allow people to see her in a whole new way after the college admissions scandal put her family under a microscope.
"I hope people see that I'm genuinely excited and grateful and I hope people also see that I'm willing to work hard, especially at stuff I really love," the social media star told E! News. "I just love putting my all into it. So hopefully that resonates with people. I'm just taking it day by day."
Olivia added, "I know that a lot of people have certain feelings towards me and I get that but I just do hope that some people out there are willing to give me a second chance so I can show a different side of myself."
Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. on ABC.