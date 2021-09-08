September 2021 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, Emma Roberts & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
September is here, which means we need to capitalize on the warm weather while we can, reading enjoyable books on the beach, in the backyard, or wherever you enjoy spending time during the summer. With so many books to choose from, take the guess work out of researching your next read and just take a recommendation from your favorite celebs instead.
This month, we are reading picks from Reese Witherspoon, Stephen Curry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Emma Roberts, Camilla Parker Bowles, Emma Corrin, Jenna Bush Hager, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Summer House star Carl Radke.
L.A. Weather by María Amparo Escandón
Reese Witherspoon teased, "Today's forecast: sunny with a 100% chance of drama! I loved this book. L.A. Weather by [María Amparo Escandón] is a unique story that beautifully weaves together the themes of family and weather as we peel back the curtain on the Alvarados and their hidden lives. Nothing will prepare you for how this story begins. It's unconventional and so real, I felt deeply connected to these characters and clung to their beautiful moments of hope and togetherness."
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
Oprah Winfrey selected The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by award-winning poet Honoree Fanonne Jeffers for her September 2021 read. She shared, "This novel beautifully chronicles African American history through the prism of one family, The Garfields. There's family secrets! It's modern yet historical. I envy everyone one of you that gets to read it for the first time. Simply put: It's epic."
The Shimmering State by Meredith Westgate
Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss' Belletrist book club selected The Shimmering State by Meredith Westgate for its September 2021 read. The literary enthusiasts teased, "Would you take a drug that gave you someone else's memory? @meredithwestgate's highly anticipated debut novel is our selection for September and we can't wait to read and discuss it with you!"
Beautiful Country by Qian Julie Wang
Jenna Bush Hager described the book Beautiful Country by Qian Julie Wang as a "powerful memoir telling the story of an undocumented immigrant in America." Jenna shared, "Qian Julie takes readers on a journey through the eyes of her seven year-old self. I had the pleasure of sitting down with her to chat in depth about her fascinating journey of navigating a new country, a new language, and newfound fears."
The Light Years by Elizabeth Jane Howard
Duchess Camilla Parker-Bowles' book club The Duchess of Cornwall in The Reading Room recommended The Light Years by Elizabeth Jane Howard. It's the first novel in the book series Cazalet Chronicles about the ups and downs of the fictional Cazalet family. The Reading Room teased, "It's time to leave the Cazalets and to go further back in time... Stay tuned!"
Orlando: A Biography by Virginia Woolf
The Crown star Emma Corrin's book Instagram, someb00kswotiread, selected Orlando: A Biography by Virginia Woolf for a September 2021 read. It's a semi-autobiographical satire based on Virginia's friend and fellow writer Vita Sackville-West. The story spans 350 years with the protagonist living life as a man and then as a woman.
A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes by Rodrigo Garcia
Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop selected A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes by Rodrigo Garcia to read in September 2021, which "tells a story about the remarkable lives" a man's parents have led, describing the book as "surprising, absorbing, intimate, and moving."
The recommendation praised the book for "the stunning way Garcia writes about loss, love, and pieces of our family that never leave us."
Beach Read by Emily Henry
Summer House star Carl Radke's book club picked Beach Read by Emily Henry for its latest selection. The New York Times Bestseller tells the story of "a romance writer who no longer believes in love and a literary writer stuck in a rut," which may lead to them to change their opinions on happily ever after endings. This book has 10,000+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon customers.
