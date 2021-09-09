Sofía Vergara Shares Her 7 Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves

We interviewed Sofia Vergara because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Someone needs to hide our credit cards because we've been treating ourselves a little too much. However, our fall guest editor Sofía Vergara is back with her fall wardrobe must-haves, so we're allowing ourselves to do a bit more swiping because her picks are so good!

From flare jeans and cozy knit sets to faux suede moto jackets and sweater dresses, the Modern Family actress knows how to make a memorable fashion statement without breaking the bank. Did we mention all of her picks are under $50?

For all the ways you can upgrade your wardrobe for autumn, plus style tips from Sofía herself, scroll below!