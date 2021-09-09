Sofía Vergara Shares Her 7 Fall Wardrobe Must-Haves

We interviewed Sofia Vergara because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Someone needs to hide our credit cards because we've been treating ourselves a little too much. However, our fall guest editor Sofía Vergara is back with her fall wardrobe must-haves, so we're allowing ourselves to do a bit more swiping because her picks are so good!
From flare jeans and cozy knit sets to faux suede moto jackets and sweater dresses, the Modern Family actress knows how to make a memorable fashion statement without breaking the bank. Did we mention all of her picks are under $50?
For all the ways you can upgrade your wardrobe for autumn, plus style tips from Sofía herself, scroll below!
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's One-Shoulder Sweater Dress
"I love how comfortable this dress is, and it hugs your body in all the right places."
Sofia Intimates by Sofia Vergara Women's and Women's Plus Size Boatneck Top and Shorts Set
"Everyone needs a go-to loungewear set. This duo is perfect for running errands or staying at home."
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Melisa Flare High Rise Button Front Side Panel Jeans
"What makes these jeans so great is that you can dress them up or keep it casual. They are so flattering and stylish!"
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women’s Turtleneck Bodysuit
"I love this bodysuit because it's the perfect layering piece, but it's also really chic with just a great pair of jeans, too."
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Rosa Curvy Super High-Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans
"These are one of my absolute favorites. They are so soft and give such a sexy and slimming look."
Sofia Jeans By Sofia Vergara Women's Faux Suede Moto Jacket
"This is an essential addition to any fabulous fall wardrobe and adds a rich, warm pop of color to any outfit."
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Women's Sweetheart Neck Sweater
"Sweaters are a must in the fall and this bold print is perfect for a Zoom meeting or a dinner out."
