RHOC's Tamra Judge Is Joining Peacock's Real Housewives All Stars Special

Tamra stepped away from RHOC on Jan. 25, 2020, thanking fans for "a wild 12 years" in an Instagram tribute, alongside a throwback photo of her and her husband, Eddie Judge. "But it's time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I'm very excited about my future."

A source told E! News at the time that Tamra opted out of appearing on the following season as a guest star.

"Producers offered Tamra the opportunity to return to RHOC's upcoming season for 3 episodes, in order to wrap up her storylines and say goodbye to the cast on camera," an insider shared. "But she turned the offer down and will not be returning at all."

Now, Tamra is back front and center with All Stars!

