Every Look You Need to See From Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

Watch : New York Fashion Week Christian Siriano Talks Next Star to Dress

You've Got Mail said it best: "Don't you love New York in the fall?"

This fall, the city's biggest trendsetters are celebrating New York Fashion Week in full force, with runway shows by Michael Kors, Tory Burch, Tom Ford, Prabal Gurung, Cynthia Rowley, Christian Siriano and more elite American designers.

Of course, the cherry on top of NYFW this year will be the Met Gala, finally returning on Sept. 13, which will close out the sartorial season with a bang.

Celebs have already arrived in the Big Apple for the week of chic. Alicia Silverstone, Camila Mendes and Katie Holmes are among those to score the best seats in the house by landing front row invites.

Though they may have the best view of the spring/summer 2022 collections, you too can see all the stunning looks from home. We've selected some of the most enviable ensembles that just might make their way onto an upcoming red carpet (personally, we're hoping Zendaya will once again wear Tom Ford—and soon—after that headline-making magenta breastplate last year.)