Exclusive

RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Weighs in on the Mary Cosby "Cult Leader" Rumors

What does The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks think of "cult" allegations against co-star Mary Cosby? Find out her surprising take on Mary's church before season two.

Watch: Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Is there more to Mary Cosby's faith than meets the eye?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks is weighing in on the explosive rumors about her Bravo co-star. The RHOSLC season two trailer teased a bombshell about Mary's church as Whitney Rose alleged, "All the rumors are that Mary is a cult leader."

Now, Meredith is defending her co-star against the claims.

"I was at Mary's church and I saw nothing other than people who were very high-energy, really enjoying expressing their faith and that they really do love Mary," Meredith told E! News exclusively ahead of Sunday's premiere. "I did not see anything that would ever lead me to believe that it was anything but a church. So I can't speak to anything beyond that because that's my personal experience and I have no reason to believe anything beyond that."

The teaser previewed a man gossiping about Mary to her co-stars. 

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

"Is it a cult? Yes. Does she call herself god? Yes," the man alleged during a conversation with Lisa Barlow.

In response, Mary fiercely denied the rumors in tears. "I'm not god," Mary told Lisa. "I worship the god in me."

Chad Kirkland/Bravo

See the drama unfold when The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two premieres this Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Scroll through the photo gallery below for more info on season two.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Lisa Barlow

Always on the go, Lisa continues to be a busy working mom with her entrepreneurial children and loyal husband John at her side. She quickly finds herself in the center of the drama when the ladies constantly question her motives.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Heather Gay

While Heather's business Beauty Lab + Laser is thriving and on the precipice of growing into its second location, her life at home isn't quite as simple. With her oldest daughter ready to leave the nest, Heather struggles with breaking away from Mormon traditions and encouraging her daughter to live a secular life.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Jennie Nguyen

Introduced to the group by Lisa, Jennie is not afraid to ask the tough questions and has no problem jumping right into the drama. A successful businesswoman and married mother of three, Jennie recently sold her medical spas to become a stay-at-home mom. With Jennie at home more, her husband Duy starts pressuring her for more kids and when she becomes reluctant, he is willing to explore all options including a sister wife.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Whitney Rose

Whitney struggles to balance it all as her budding business has pulled her away from her stay-at-home mom duties, causing a lull in her romantic life with her husband Justin. Tensions rise when Whitney comes between Lisa and the long standing friendship with one of her best gal pals.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Jen Shah

This season, Jen is focusing on channeling her inner zen and mending the important relationships in her life, but her world comes crashing down when charges are brought against her. She is in for the fight of her life as she quickly realizes who her true friends are and questions who may have turned her in.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Mary Cosby

Due to the pandemic, Mary's life has changed drastically, she has been forced to close the doors to her church and has started a faith-based podcast to fill the void. Friendships are tested when rumors about Mary become a topic of conversation after Lisa's friend reveals some unsettling allegations.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Meredith Marks

After reconciling last year, Meredith and Seth are going strong, but there still appears to be a few cracks in their foundation. While Meredith is full steam ahead on her relationship with Seth, she finds herself on the outs with her BFF Lisa when questions about loyalty arise.

