RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Weighs in on the Mary Cosby "Cult Leader" Rumors

Is there more to Mary Cosby's faith than meets the eye?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Meredith Marks is weighing in on the explosive rumors about her Bravo co-star. The RHOSLC season two trailer teased a bombshell about Mary's church as Whitney Rose alleged, "All the rumors are that Mary is a cult leader."

Now, Meredith is defending her co-star against the claims.

"I was at Mary's church and I saw nothing other than people who were very high-energy, really enjoying expressing their faith and that they really do love Mary," Meredith told E! News exclusively ahead of Sunday's premiere. "I did not see anything that would ever lead me to believe that it was anything but a church. So I can't speak to anything beyond that because that's my personal experience and I have no reason to believe anything beyond that."

The teaser previewed a man gossiping about Mary to her co-stars.