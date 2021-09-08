The Baby-Sitters Club Trailer Reveals New Members, New Babies and a New Dawn

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows

The Baby-Sitters Club is back in business.

But of course, even good things have to change sometimes, so season two of the Netflix hit will feature a few new additions to the club we came to know and love in season one. A new trailer gives a first glimpse at some of those changes, including the previously announced brand-new Dawn.

Xochitl Gomez, who played the Stoneybrook newbie in the first season, was unable to reprise her role after being cast in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Dawn is now played by Kyndra Sanchez, who can be seen briefly in the trailer.

The club also has two new members, as business is apparently booming. Vivian Watson joins the fray as Mallory Pike, and Anais Lee plays Jessi Ramsey. They join club founders Dawn, Kristy (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tamada) and Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) in a new batch of entrepreneurial adventures.