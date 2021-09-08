Watch North West Call Out Mom Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" on Social Media

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Rocks Edgy Face Tattoos

Daughter knows best.

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's eldest child, North West, has noticed something curious about her mom: The 8-year-old girl told the reality star that she thinks she sounds different when she films videos for social media. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Kim posted on her Instagram Story a clip of her daughter calling her out on it.

"Why do you talk different?" North asks, to which Kim replies, "Why do I talk different from what?" Her daughter then says, "From your videos."

Kim responded, "From my videos? I'm the same human being. I don't talk different."

The reality star then asks if she speaks differently when she films videos about makeup contouring. North proceeds to imitate what she thinks her mom sounds like in contouring clips.

"Is that what I sound like?" Kim asks.

Kim's niece Penelope Disick, standing nearby, smiles and nods, making her vote the tie-breaker.