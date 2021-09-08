Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Watch North West Call Out Mom Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" on Social Media

North West told her mother Kim Kardashian to her face that she thinks she sounds different when she films videos. Watch the hilarious exchange.

By Corinne Heller Sep 08, 2021 7:49 PMTags
FamilyKim KardashianCeleb KidsKardashiansFunnyNorth West
Watch: Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Rocks Edgy Face Tattoos

Daughter knows best.

Kim Kardashian and ex Kanye West's eldest child, North West, has noticed something curious about her mom: The 8-year-old girl told the reality star that she thinks she sounds different when she films videos for social media. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, Kim posted on her Instagram Story a clip of her daughter calling her out on it.

"Why do you talk different?" North asks, to which Kim replies, "Why do I talk different from what?" Her daughter then says, "From your videos."

Kim responded, "From my videos? I'm the same human being. I don't talk different."

The reality star then asks if she speaks differently when she films videos about makeup contouring. North proceeds to imitate what she thinks her mom sounds like in contouring clips.

"Is that what I sound like?" Kim asks.

Kim's niece Penelope Disick, standing nearby, smiles and nods, making her vote the tie-breaker.

photos
North West's Cutest Pictures

Kim captioned her video with the girls, "This is how it's going LOL"

Watch the hilarious exchange below:

Trending Stories

1

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

2

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

3

North West Call Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

Watch one of Kim's makeup videos for comparison to see for yourself if North is on point!

Check out some of the most adorable mother-daughter photos Kim and North have taken over the years:

Instagram
Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Instagram
Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Instagram
Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

Instagram
School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Instagram
Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Michael Simon Photography
Baby's First Runway

Kim supports her little girl as she makes her runway debut at the L.O.L. Surprise! fashion show. 

Twitter
Mother-Daughter Moment

Work it, ladies!

Instagram
BFFs

"My bestie."

Instagram
Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Instagram
Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Snapchat
Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Jackson Lee / Splash News. This photo was taken with parental consent in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Instagram
Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Instagram
Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Clint Brewer/Splash News
Disney Day

Mom and daughter both sported mouse ears at the little girl's second birthday in Disneyland.

Instagram
Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Instagram
Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Sharpshooter Images/Splash/Kimkardashian.celebuzz.com-This photo was posted on parent's social media in accordance with E!'s No Kids Policy
Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Instagram
Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Instagram
Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

Instagram
LOL!

Laughing!

Twitter
Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Instagram
Photo Op

XOXO

Instagram
Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Instagram
Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for adidas
Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

Instagram
Sweet Kisses

She loves kisses from mommy Kim. 

Instagram
Bed Time

Looks like someone took mom's pearls!

Trending Stories

1

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

2

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

3

North West Call Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

4

Amelia Hamlin Steps Out in Style at NYFW After Scott Disick Breakup

5

Jason Kennedy and Wife Lauren Scruggs Expecting First Baby

Latest News

North West Call Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

Exclusive

Why Jamie Spears Really Filed to End Britney Spears' Conservatorship

We Don't Trust Hamish Linklater in Midnight Mass' Scary Trailer

Jason Kennedy and Wife Lauren Scruggs Expecting First Baby

Exclusive

Why Leslie Grossman's AHS Season 10 Character Is Her Favorite

Exclusive

See Jesse Tyler Ferguson Guest Judge on Top Chef Family Style

Exclusive

Fredrik Eklund Opens Up About Issues With the MDLLA Brokers