Hamish Linklater Is an Eerily Powerful Priest in Bone-Chilling Midnight Mass Trailer

Father Paul (Hamish Linklater) proves to have an uncomfortable hold on the community of Crockett Island in Netflix's new trailer for Midnight Mass, which premieres Sept. 24.

Something's not right on Crockett Island.

That much is clear from the latest spine-chilling trailer for Netflix's upcoming horror series, Midnight Mass. From the genius mind of Mike Flanagan, who created The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor for the streaming service, Midnight Mass follows Riley (Zach Gilford), who has returned home just as seemingly supernatural occurrences have begun to plague the island community.

These eerie instances, including a multitude of dead cats washing up on shore, are also timed alongside the arrival of a mysterious new priest, Father Paul (Hamish Linklater). "I know I'm not who you expected to see," Father Paul says to his confused parishioners. "Just know, I'm only here to help, and I look forward to meeting you all."

Although Father Paul seems charismatic and eager to help the residents of Crockett Island, there's something, well, just off about him.

For example, in the just-released trailer, Father Paul compels a wheelchair-bound young girl to stand and take the Eucharist during one uncomfortable Sunday service. Not to mention, he's later heard shouting, "Open your minds! Open your hearts!"

So, it's no wonder a mysterious voice later warns, "Something's happening here."

Flanagan has brought back some faces that may be familiar to Hill House/Bly Manor fans, as Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, Rahul Kohli, Annabeth Gish, Robert Longstreet, Samantha Sloyan and Alex Essoe have all returned for Midnight Mass.

For a taste of the terror to come, watch the spooky trailer above.

Midnight Mass premieres Friday, Sept. 24 on Netflix.

