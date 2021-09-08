Hamish Linklater Is an Eerily Powerful Priest in Bone-Chilling Midnight Mass Trailer

Watch : "The Haunting of Bly Manor" Stars Tease Horror & Romance

Something's not right on Crockett Island.

That much is clear from the latest spine-chilling trailer for Netflix's upcoming horror series, Midnight Mass. From the genius mind of Mike Flanagan, who created The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor for the streaming service, Midnight Mass follows Riley (Zach Gilford), who has returned home just as seemingly supernatural occurrences have begun to plague the island community.

These eerie instances, including a multitude of dead cats washing up on shore, are also timed alongside the arrival of a mysterious new priest, Father Paul (Hamish Linklater). "I know I'm not who you expected to see," Father Paul says to his confused parishioners. "Just know, I'm only here to help, and I look forward to meeting you all."

Although Father Paul seems charismatic and eager to help the residents of Crockett Island, there's something, well, just off about him.