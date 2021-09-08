Jason Kennedy and Wife Lauren Scruggs Expecting First Baby After Fertility Struggles

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs are expecting a little bundle of joy.
The former longtime E! News host and his wife of six years confirmed the heartwarming news on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
"We are beyond excited as this has been a 4 and a half year journey," Jason tells E! News exclusively. "I've shared some of those moments on air with our E! family over the years, and it feels nice that people care and continue to ask for updates. We really hope this encourages anyone going through infertility struggles."
Describing his wife as an "absolute legend," Jason adds, "I always knew she was amazing, but after watching her set alarms all day and night to take shots and medicine, it made me realize she can do anything.
"Now if you'll excuse me," the TV personality teases, "I have to go make her a bowl of oatmeal with freshly cut strawberries. I've learned it's important that she stays ahead of the hunger."
The couple, who tied the knot in December 2014, first opened up about their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey in January of this year.
Lauren shares with E! News that she credits "God's timing" for her pregnancy and calls the experience "incredibly enriching and joyful."
"While challenging at times," the 33-year-old explains, "fun yet painful at certain moments, [it] has made our marriage even stronger and sweeter! We were so honored to have the ability to do IVF with the most incredible doctor and nurses. It was truly the most special and magical process every step of the way."
Jason, 39, also took to Instagram with a touching video documenting the moment he found out about Lauren's pregnancy. Tears welled in both mom and dad's eyes as they learned their dreams would soon become a reality.
"Jase and I have cherished all of this time so much—just the two of us, and the three of us with [our dog] Bennie Bean," Lauren tells E! News. "Now we are going to have another little nugget to the fam!"
The couple confirmed to People that their baby is due to arrive in spring 2022.