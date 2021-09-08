Jason Kennedy and Wife Lauren Scruggs Expecting First Baby After Fertility Struggles

Watch : Should Jason Kennedy Have Tried Becoming an Actor?

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs are expecting a little bundle of joy.



The former longtime E! News host and his wife of six years confirmed the heartwarming news on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

"We are beyond excited as this has been a 4 and a half year journey," Jason tells E! News exclusively. "I've shared some of those moments on air with our E! family over the years, and it feels nice that people care and continue to ask for updates. We really hope this encourages anyone going through infertility struggles."

Describing his wife as an "absolute legend," Jason adds, "I always knew she was amazing, but after watching her set alarms all day and night to take shots and medicine, it made me realize she can do anything.

"Now if you'll excuse me," the TV personality teases, "I have to go make her a bowl of oatmeal with freshly cut strawberries. I've learned it's important that she stays ahead of the hunger."