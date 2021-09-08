The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity at Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2022

Watch : New York Fashion Week 2021: All the Details & More

It's that time of year again, when the Big Apple rolls out the red carpet for New York Fashion Week. Following back-to-back, predominantly virtual seasons, a majority of designers are set to debut their spring/summer 2022 collections in person. From Sept. 7 through Sept. 12, brands including Christian Siriano, Coach, Michael Kors, Brandon Maxwell, LaQuan Smith, Oscar de la Renta and dozens more will set next season's trends and inspire the next generation of fashion enthusiasts.

And speaking of up-and-coming designers, the Black in Fashion Council has once again partnered with IMG to showcase emerging Black talent in a NYFW showroom.

In a first for fashion week, the event will culminate with the 2021 Met Gala. Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman will co-chair the affair, aptly themed "In America: a Lexicon of Fashion."

As per usual, E! News will be on the ground in New York City, bringing style mavens like ourselves the latest deets from the front row, behind the scenes and on the red carpet.