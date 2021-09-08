Amelia Hamlin Steps Out in Style at NYFW After Scott Disick Breakup

Watch : Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Officially Split

After her split from Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin is walking her own path—with style.

On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the 20-year-old model took part in the Bronx and Banco runway show for 2021 New York Fashion Week. Amelia wore a one-shoulder, shimmering, pale-blue cut-out gown and gladiator sandals from the Australian luxury-apparel brand's Grecian-style spring-summer 2022 collection, a collaboration with popular clothing retailer Revolve.

"Amelia seemed upbeat, not somber," an eyewitness told E! News. "She was tired from that show because it was so hot but looked really pretty and was excited to go to the next stop. She was really friendly to everyone."

Amelia's mom, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, could not have been prouder of her daughter.

"Looks who's walking in her first show for @NYFW!!! [sic]" she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the model getting her hair done backstage. "She's closing the show!"