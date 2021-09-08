Does Cheryl Burke Think JoJo Siwa Has an Advantage on DWTS? She Says...

Not quite a waltz in the park.
Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke exclusively revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 8 that contestants with a background in dancing may actually be at a disadvantage for season 30.
"I prefer almost the athletes because when you have dance experience and it's not ballroom dance, it's like you have to un-train your brain and it's a lot harder to develop new habits when you've been doing something for so long," Cheryl admitted. "With AJ [McLean] last season, that was our challenge as a couple was to get rid of those hip hop postures. You should never watch me dance hip hop because it's very proper hip hop. It's nice to have somebody in a way that has no experience so they have no bad habits."
So, what does that mean for Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa, who is making history as the first same-sex couple dance team?
"Well, she's a dancer," Cheryl continued. "I actually took Abby Lee Miller's place a few seasons ago. She wasn't a part of that season but she did come and she made a special appearance. She's an amazing dancer, but again, she's not ballroom. I think the judges are going to judge all the dancers who are on this season a lot harder than normal."
While Cheryl stayed mum about who her own partner is—she did seem to rule out former Bachelor Matt James, though—Cheryl did admit that she just met her male co-dancer yesterday and they had their first rehearsal.
The two-time Mirror Ball winner joked that her actor husband Matthew Lawrence doesn't mind whom Cheryl is shimmying alongside on DWTS. "As long as I don't get jealous of him having fake sex scenes, right?" she teased. "It's just for that moment."
Watch the full interview above to hear why Cheryl has babies on the brain, and whether or not she'd ever let her daughter follow in her ballroom dancing footsteps.
Dancing With the Stars returns Thursday, Sept. 30 on ABC.