Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

See Jesse Tyler Ferguson Boast About Being the "Cook in the Family" on Top Chef Family Style

New father Jesse Tyler Ferguson welcomed son Beckett in July 2020, and the Modern Family alum can't even count on husband Justin Mikita to "know where the stove is." See the hilarious clip.

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 08, 2021 7:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesTop ChefJesse Tyler FergusonPeacockNBCU
Watch: Jesse Tyler Ferguson to James Corden: "Don't F--k It Up"

A Modern Family man who is not used to Family Style cooking!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson dished on his culinary skills during an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's Top Chef Family Style premiere, airing Sept. 9 on Peacock.

"I'm the cook in my family. My son, he is less than a year old. My husband doesn't even know where the stove is," Ferguson told his fellow guest judges, plus hosts Meghan Trainor and chef Marcus Samuelsson. "So, I'm really excited to just sit back and let someone else cook for me." 

The newest addition to the Top Chef franchise pairs young chefs from across the country with an adult in their family to compete for $50,000. Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, expanded their own family after welcoming their son, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita, in July 2020. 

Cookbook author Ferguson nibbled on competing, fish-based parent-child duo dishes like a pistachio salmon appetizer, sea urchin risotto and prawn scampi. "Prawns are very easy to get wrong," Ferguson observed. "They can get very rubbery, and this was perfectly done." 

Meanwhile, Trainor noted that her first taste of urchin was like "swimming in the ocean." 

photos
Top Chef Winners: Where Are They Now?

The Modern Family alum went on to dub one entrée to be too "1980s" in style, and even revealed that when he was 12 years old like one of the contestants, he was "only eating things that were orange and beige." 

In that episode alone, Ferguson and the Top Chef crew went on to eat Kobe beef sushi, biscotti and lemon mousse. "I find biscotti really hard to make," Ferguson later explained. 

Trending Stories

1

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

2

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

3

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Welcomed First Baby Together

Seems like for now, Top Chef Family Style is the only place where Ferguson can enjoy a home-cooked meal that he didn't make himself!

Watch the adorable preview above.

Top Chef Family Style airs Thursdays on Peacock. 

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

2

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

3

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Welcomed First Baby Together

4
Exclusive

Why Jamie Spears Really Filed to End Britney Spears' Conservatorship

5

North West Call Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

Latest News

North West Call Out Kim Kardashian for "Talking Different" in Videos

Exclusive

Why Jamie Spears Really Filed to End Britney Spears' Conservatorship

We Don't Trust Hamish Linklater in Midnight Mass' Scary Trailer

Jason Kennedy and Wife Lauren Scruggs Expecting First Baby

Exclusive

Why Leslie Grossman's AHS Season 10 Character Is Her Favorite

Exclusive

See Jesse Tyler Ferguson Guest Judge on Top Chef Family Style

Exclusive

Fredrik Eklund Opens Up About Issues With the MDLLA Brokers