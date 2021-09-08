Fredrik Eklund Wonders Why He Can't Get Along With the Million Dollar Listing L.A. Brokers

New coast, new problems.
Million Dollar Listing star Fredrik Eklund has swapped coasts, and the real estate agent quickly learned that Los Angeles isn't always the City of Angels when it comes to competition.
"I don't know what I expected," Fredrik tells his husband Derek Kaplan in this exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow's Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles episode, airing Sept. 9. "In New York, how it works, if you're a big agent, I fight sometimes with Ryan [Serhant] and Steve [Gold] and like other top agents, and we treat each other like friends, in a way."
Derek reasons, "Well, first of all, I think we've only just arrived, if you think about it. Put it in context. It's going to take you ages to have the same kind of friendships and business relationships that you had [in New York]. It's not going to happen overnight."
Derek continues, "You are at the top of your game in New York and now you've arrived here, you're on their turf. Maybe they see you as a threat."
Fredrik explains that he has no ill will towards his new co-stars. "I have really good intentions," the father of two says. "I'm not here to tell anyone that I know better."
But, Derek has to warn Fredrik about the harsh reality he's facing. "Josh Altman isn't going to bless you and say, 'You're welcome to take away all my business.' They've got to make space for you and it's pretty crowded all ready."
As Josh exclusively told E! News earlier this month, Fredrik is "ruffling a lot of feathers" with his business practices.
How will this New Yorker fare in L.A.? Watch the above clip to find out.
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)