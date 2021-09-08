Kristen Bell Credits This Celebrity BFF for Teaching Her "Self-Respect"

Watch : How Far Will Kristen Bell Go for a Good Discount?

Kristen Bell is in a Good Place thanks to her IRL BFF.

The Queenpins star gushed during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 8 that her co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste is an amazing pal for life.

"I would work with Kirby until my dying day," Bell explained after collaborating with Howell-Baptiste on four projects including The Good Place and Veronica Mars. "And by the way, this is four out of like...There's been like three others where I've been like, 'Hey, I just got attached to this project. Do you want to take a look, do you want any role in it?' sincerely, and sometimes she'll just be like, 'Love you girl, that's not for me' because she has better taste than I do, but that's OK."

Bell continued, "I learned so much about the idea of self-respect from Kirby. I'll be like in my head about some codependent issue, and she'll go, 'Why are you not prioritizing yourself?' And I'm like, 'You are the friend I've always been looking for.'"