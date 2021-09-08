Everyone Is Hooking Up in Winter House's First Trailer

Winter is coming!
The highly-anticipated first look at Bravo's Winter House finally dropped today, Sept. 8, and we're already packing our skis to dive in to all this snowy drama. Select cast members from Summer House and Southern Charm, plus their pals, hunker down by the fire during a two-week vacation in Stowe, Vermont. And yes, some of these Bravolebrities get burned!
From hot tub hookups to snowy shenanigans, Winter House brings the heat and the chill ahead of its premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Summer House's Kyle Cooke is more than familiar with the Vermont slopes: he grew up skiing in Stowe, and is eager to show his friends around his winter getaway alongside fiancé Amanda Batula as a break from wedding planning and running their liquor brand, Loverboy. "We're doing Vermont baby," Kyle coos in the trailer.
Newly single Lindsay Hubbard reconnects with an old flame in Vermont, while Paige DeSorbo is ready to take Stowe by storm since she's fully back on the market. Ciara Miller and Luke Gulbranson are also looking to escape the Big Apple after living through the coronavirus lockdowns in the city.
As for those coming from down South, Craig Conover struggles to stay loyal to his girlfriend back home in a house full of single ladies in snow gear. Co-star Austen Kroll is instead looking to unwind, but may find himself in a love triangle or two with Ciara.
Plus, get ready to meet some new stars who can stir up the pot.
Paige's pal Julia McGuire is a professional model, and even though she's in a committed relationship, Julia is at the center of a surprising crush and has to figure out if she'll indulge herself in certain advances. She also invites friend Jason Cameron who works hard in the nonprofit sector and plays harder on the weekends.
More models join the mix: Italian male model Andrea Denver is a playboy with a heart of gold, and Midwestern beauty Gabby Kniery is also brought into the fold by newcomer Julia after the pandemic halted her runway dreams.
"I think I'm in love," Paige gushes after a horse-drawn carriage date with a Heaven-sent Andrea.
"Are we finding love in Vermont?" Ciara later asks Paige, who admits that "Vermont is a crazy place." But, there may be trouble in paradise as no relationship—not even Kyle and Amanda's engagement—is as rocky as them seem. Don't slip on the icy cold shoulders between some of these stars!
In the meantime, grab a cup of hot cocoa and strap in for a wild winter. Check out the teaser trailer above.
Winter House is produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Maggie Langtry and Trish Gold serving as executive producers.
Winter House premieres Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)