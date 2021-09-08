Pregnant Morgan Stewart’s Sweetest Motherhood Moments Are Guaranteed to Make You Say Aw

Watch : E!'s Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Baby Row will soon have a little sibling in tow.



During the Sept. 8 episode of E!'s Daily Pop, Morgan Stewart made the exciting announcement that she and husband Jordan McGraw are expecting their second baby together. Immediately following her surprise on-camera announcement, the host also shared the news with her followers on Instagram, captioning the sweet photo of her husband cradling her stomach, "Maybe this baby will look like me??" Morgan has openly joked about Row being the spitting image of her husband since her arrival.



Although the talk-show host didn't share just how far along she currently is in her pregnancy, Morgan did reveal to co-host Justin Sylvester that the couple had managed to keep it a secret since finding out at the end of July.

Jordan, who is the son of Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw, also took to social media to announce the heartwarming news, captioning the same sweet photo of the couple, "Round 2." Jordan's mom, Robin, commented on her son's photo with the warmest of wishes, writing, "Yay!!!! You and Morgan and Row are adorable!! We can't wait to meet baby #2."