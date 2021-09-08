Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Pregnant Morgan Stewart’s Sweetest Motherhood Moments Are Guaranteed to Make You Say Aw

E!’s Daily Pop co-host Morgan Stewart and husband Jordan McGraw are expecting their second baby together! And in celebration, relive all of the mama’s cutest moments with baby Row below.

Watch: E!'s Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Baby Row will soon have a little sibling in tow.
 
During the Sept. 8 episode of E!'s Daily Pop, Morgan Stewart made the exciting announcement that she and husband Jordan McGraw are expecting their second baby together. Immediately following her surprise on-camera announcement, the host also shared the news with her followers on Instagram, captioning the sweet photo of her husband cradling her stomach, "Maybe this baby will look like me??" Morgan has openly joked about Row being the spitting image of her husband since her arrival.
 
Although the talk-show host didn't share just how far along she currently is in her pregnancy, Morgan did reveal to co-host Justin Sylvester that the couple had managed to keep it a secret since finding out at the end of July.

Jordan, who is the son of Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw, also took to social media to announce the heartwarming news, captioning the same sweet photo of the couple, "Round 2." Jordan's mom, Robin, commented on her son's photo with the warmest of wishes, writing, "Yay!!!! You and Morgan and Row are adorable!! We can't wait to meet baby #2."

2021 Celebrity Babies

The pair—who tied the knot in December 2020—welcomed their first daughter together, Row Renggli McGraw in late February.

Instagram

"Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party!" Morgan wrote in an Instagram post at the time, announcing her arrival. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met." 
 
In celebration of the family getting that much cooler, take a look at Morgan's sweetest motherhood moments with baby Row:

Instagram
Glowing

A sunkissed Morgan holds new daughter Row after giving birth in a beautiful Instagram post.

Instagram
Baby Bliss

New father Jordan McGraw holds his daughter Row in the hospital room. 

Instagram
Holding Hands Forever

Morgan and newborn Row hold hands for the first time together in a touching moment.

Instagram
Influencer Status

Morgan marked a big moment in baby Row's life: her first mirror selfie! 

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Mama Morgan took a cute selfie with daughter Row who was wearing a striped onesie. "My little pink lady," Morgan captioned.

Instagram
Family Getaway

"2 months with my babe and 11 months without Botox," Morgan shared during a desert vacation.

Instagram
Cozied Up

Morgan enjoys a candid, cozy moment with her little one.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Bond

"Morgan Renggli X Row Renggli."

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Proud dad Jordan McGraw cradles baby Row on his stomach in an adorable moment captioned by Morgan. "Dada," she wrote on the Instagram Story.

Instagram
Baby On the Go

"Row is getting acquainted with her city," Morgan captioned a family outing with dad Jordan McGraw.

Instagram
Too Cute

Morgan gazed up in wonder at newborn daughter Row in a touching Instagram post. 

Instagram
Heaven is A Place On Earth

"Just literal heaven," Morgan captioned a pic of her holding newborn Row. Seems like this mama is head over heels for her little girl!

Instagram
DILF Alert

New dad Jordan McGraw cradles daughter Row, and let's just say Morgan finds her man even hotter as a father. "Like forget ittt," she jokingly captioned.

Instagram
First Mother's Day

"Happy mamas day!!!!!!" Morgan wrote on May 9, 2021.

Instagram
Proud Parents

Morgan and Jordan gaze at their "favorite girl" Row in June 2021.

Instagram
Homeward Bound

Dad Jordan holds daughter Row on a private jet. "Home time," Morgan captioned in June 2021.

Instagram
Friends Forever

Even little Row loves Friends! Morgan shared a sweet pic of husband Jordan holding up their daughter Row to watch the classic sitcom in June 2021. "Huge Friends fan," Morgan added. 

Instagram
Mini Me

"Just me and my mini Jordan McGraw," Morgan captioned an adorable pic in June 2021.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

It's clear Row is already a daddy's girl! "The two best friends anybody could have!!" Morgan wrote on Father's Day 2021. "Row adores you and I have fully accepted I'm not apart of your special club. It's fine. Watching the two of you is plenty good enough for me. We love you, daddy!!!!" 

Instagram
Picture Perfect

It really is Instagram vs. reality when it comes to baby Row! After sharing this sweet pic, Morgan wrote, "She threw up allll over her dress two seconds later…."

Instagram
"Angel" Play Time

Morgan shared an adorable pic of daughter Row on July 25. "Baby angel," the E! News personality captioned as Row looked straight into the camera while balancing on dad Jordan's chest.

Instagram
Mellow Yellow

"She's mellow today," Morgan captioned an adorable Instagram Story video as Row plays with a ball and gazes into the camera in Aug. 2021. 

