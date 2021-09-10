These 15 Unforgettable Met Gala Moments Will Remind You Why It's Kind of a Big Deal

Watch : Most Memorable Met Gala Moments That Had Us Saying OMG

It may not be the first Monday in May, but the second Monday in September is shaping up to be pretty spectacular.

Sixteen months after the 2020 event was canceled, the 2021 Met Gala is taking place at long last on Sept. 13, the photogenic steps leading into the Metropolitan Museum of Art being readied right this minute to become the most exciting, celebrity-packed runway in the world for one special night.

The theme for the Costume Institute's almost-annual benefit and accompanying exhibit is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," which in two parts (the first on display now, the second coming next May) will examine how the country's ever-evolving social tides have influenced fashion—and vice versa. Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka are this year's co-chairs, along with perennial chairwoman Anna Wintour, who's been overseeing the event since 1995.

Arrivals begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, the menu will be plant-based and the looks promise to be epic.