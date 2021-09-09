Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty: Get 50% Off Murad, Mac, Too Faced & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. Their 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening through September 18, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincare, haircare, and more items every single day. This year, for the first time ever, you can also get some of these savings at Target.
Today is the only day to save 50% on select products from Murad, Mac, Too Faced, GLAMGLOW, and Smashbox. Keep scrolling to shop today's deals at Ulta and to find out why these are must-buy products (especially at these prices). And if you're looking for even more great beauty deals, the Oh Snap Sale is happening at Sephora and Kohl's.
Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++
The Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield will give you the freedom and confidence to go without makeup. However, if you're a glam girl and prefer to wear makeup, this product's velvety-smooth matte finish makes it the ultimate primer for easier application of your favorite cosmetics. It reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and it also improves smoothness and texture. You can even put this on over your makeup to freshen up your look and achieve an airbrushed finish.
One shopper shared, "I am obsessed and must have it to add to my Murad skin-care regimen-the holy grail of skin care products in my opinion. Invisiblur did not disappoint. Feels like silk and I did not have to re-touch my makeup at all today. Best primer on the market-it's like a 'filler' fine lines and wrinkles are less visible and plumper. I tend to be on the oily side, but do not feel that at all today. Makeup went on so smoothly-looks luminous, dewy and fresh- and it's the end of the day!"
GLAMGLOW GLOWSTARTER Mega Illuminating Moisturizer
This product is a multitasking moisturizer-meets-highlighter that instantly hydrates and helps restore skin's moisture balance with a blend of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and jojoba oil. It creates an instant luminosity and a flawless base for makeup-ready skin. An Ulta shopper shared, "I love this moisturizer! I'm addicted to it! It's all I've used for about the last 3 years!" Another gushed, "I love this moisturiser! I wear it everyday. A little goes a long way. I noticed a difference in my skin after day one of using it! Most moisturisers clog up my pores or makes my skin go greasy, but this one doesn't + it gives me a lovely healthy glow!"
Mac Pro Longwear Paint Pot Eyeshadow
This eyeshadow is highly-pigmented, long-wearing, and easily blendable. It has an intense, vibrant finish that last for 24 hours. The creamy formula blends smoothly on the eyelids to create a seamless, buildable look without being heavy or cakey.
An Ulta shopper reviewed, "Been using the paint pots for 20 years it seems. Easy to apply, smooth, stays put and holds onto eyeshadows. Just bought the brown shade and love it for smoky eye looks."
Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
If you want a plump pout without the injections, try out the Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss for a temporary fix. This multidimensional juicy color has scientifically advanced lip-volumizing technology. Your lips will appear fuller and the texture will be instantly smoother. It's available in 16 high-shine shades.
One shopper said they "would use this product every day if I could." Another shared, "I love the Too Faced lip extreme injection plumper so I decided to give this one a try and I'm glad I did! It feels very moisturizing, smells really nice, and slightly stings your lips while plumping it in a matter of mins, totally worth the money! Nice color too."
Smashbox Always On Longwear Matte Liquid Lipstick
This is not your standard liquid lipstick. It's infused with primer oil complex, which makes your lips feel comfortable and hydrated. The weightless formula is waterproof and it stays put for up to 8 hours, without drying out your lips, feathering, bleeding, or caking.
Why do beauty enthusiasts love this liquid lipstick? One review said, "Perfect for every day or special occasions! I wore one of these for my wedding and it stayed on all day and night with only one application. You can eat with this stuff on. I bought this one for my mom." Another shared, "I have 2 full size smash box liquid lipsticks, both stay on even after lunch. They have a variety of beautiful colors. They are my favorite, and most often used, lipsticks." Basically, if you want a long-lasting lip color that is actually hydrating, you need to try this one out.
