Inside John Mulaney and Pregnant Olivia Munn's Whirlwind Journey to Parenthood

John Mulaney recently confirmed that he is dating Olivia Munn and that she is pregnant with their first baby. Take a look back at their swiftly moving relationship.

Watch: Olivia Munn Is Pregnant! Expecting 1st Baby With John Mulaney

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are getting ready to say, "Oh, hello" to a little one!

The comedian and father-to-be confirmed the news and the pair's relationship on Late Night With Seth Meyers, speaking to his longtime friend and former Saturday Night Live co-writer Seth Meyers. The interview aired on Tuesday, Sept. 7, just months after John and Olivia, 41, began their whirlwind romance following his split from his wife and two rehab stints for drug addiction.

"She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch," joked John, 39. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible who has like, dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me and that's been very incredible and she's kind of held my hand through that hell. And we are having a baby, together." 

Olivia, who fueled pregnancy rumors over the weekend when she was photographed wearing a baggy sweater, has not commented on her upcoming arrival.

See the couple's road to romance and baby:

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sept. 1, 2013: First Meeting

Olivia and John met at mutual friend Seth Meyers' wedding to Alexi Ashe in Martha's Vineyard, Mass.

Getty Images
Wanna Hang?

In a January 2015 HuffPost Live interview, which took place more than six months after she began dating Aaron Rodgers, Olivia recalled being at a wedding with John and his then-fiancée, Anna Marie Tendler, saying, "and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancèe want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?" (John and Anna wed in 2014.)

Olivia also said she kept approaching him at the wedding, adding, "I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him."

The actress said she later sent John an email but that he did not reply. "I might've got the wrong email—probably," she told HuffPost Live. "That's what I tell myself."

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
September 2020: John Enters Rehab

"I went to rehab in September [2020]," John said on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Sept. 7, 2021. "I got out in October."

John had told Esquire in 2019 that he gave up cocaine and alcohol in 2005 and had remained sober ever since.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
October 2020: John Moves Out

John revealed on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Sept. 7, 2021 that in October 2020, he'd moved out of the home he shared with wife Anna.

Getty Images
October - December 2020: Relapse, Intervention and More Rehab

On the Sept. 7, 2021 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, John says that in November 2020, "I relapse on drugs" and "then I continued using drugs." He recalls how Seth Meyers "and some other friends staged an intervention."

In December 2020, John checks into rehab again for cocaine addiction. Many celebs, including Olivia, share supportive messages to the comedian on social media.

The actress tweeted, "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this," adding a heart and lightning bolt emoji.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
February 2021: John's Rehab Stay Ends

John completed 60 days in rehab and moved into a sober living facility for another month and a half. The comic also returned to standup comedy.

Getty Images
May 2021: John Mulaney and Wife Announce Split

John and wife Anna Marie Tendler announced that they had broken up after six years of marriage.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," she said through her spokesperson to Page Six. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

The comedian's rep said in a statement, "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work."

Two months later, John filed for divorce.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE
May 2021: A New Romance

Soon after John and wife Anna Marie Tendler announced their breakup, E! News confirmed that he and Olivia had begun seeing each other.

"In the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia, Olivia Munn," John said on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Sept. 7, 2021. "She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch."

He added, "It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman. It's been a challenging time. I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible who has like, dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me and that's been very incredible and she's kind of held my hand through that hell."

Michael Simon/Shutterstock
June 2021: Lunch Date

Olivia and John were photographed together for the first time, having lunch outdoors on Saturday afternoon at Rick's Drive In & Out, a hamburger eatery in Los Angeles.

The Image Direct / BACKGRID
September 2021: Is That a...?

On Sept. 4, 2021, Olivia was photographed wearing a baggy sweatshirt while walking in a parking garage in Los Angeles, fueling pregnancy rumors.

Getty Images
September 2021: Pregnancy Confirmed

On the Sept. 7, 2021 episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, John confirmed Olivia's pregnancy. "We are having a baby, together," he said. "I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."

