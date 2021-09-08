Inside John Mulaney and Pregnant Olivia Munn's Whirlwind Journey to Parenthood

Watch : Olivia Munn Is Pregnant! Expecting 1st Baby With John Mulaney

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are getting ready to say, "Oh, hello" to a little one!

The comedian and father-to-be confirmed the news and the pair's relationship on Late Night With Seth Meyers, speaking to his longtime friend and former Saturday Night Live co-writer Seth Meyers. The interview aired on Tuesday, Sept. 7, just months after John and Olivia, 41, began their whirlwind romance following his split from his wife and two rehab stints for drug addiction.

"She got to date me right out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse catch," joked John, 39. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible who has like, dealt with the non-coked up Bambi version of me and that's been very incredible and she's kind of held my hand through that hell. And we are having a baby, together."

Olivia, who fueled pregnancy rumors over the weekend when she was photographed wearing a baggy sweater, has not commented on her upcoming arrival.