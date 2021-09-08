See The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jennie Nguyen Share Her Unbelievable Immigration Story

Living the American Dream.
In this exclusive sneak peek at the season two premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, airing Sunday, Sept. 12, new Housewife Jennie Nguyen opens up to longtime pal Lisa Barlow about her journey to the U.S.
"Jennie and I have been friends for over 10 years," Lisa explains to the camera. "We were both pregnant together. Our boys were at the same private school."
Jennie adds during a confessional, "She tapped me on the shoulder when we were having a Thanksgiving feast. She's like, 'You are Atlas' mom and that's Jack's best friend.' And I was like, 'Oh, awesome!' and we turn around and we bump bellies because we were like out to here."
Jennie's younger daughter jokes that while her older brother Atlas was out skiing, she was focusing on homework. "I think school's more important," she says with a smile.
Lisa asks, "You're straight A's, aren't you?"
Jennie's mini-me replies, "Yeah, no B's. That's why we're Asian, not B-sian."
Jennie adds that she got out of Vietnam "on a boat" when she was seven years old. Upon arriving to the United States, her father said she was only five so she could attend kindergarten.
"I lived through the war and so because of the Communist country, we need to just escape," Jennie explains.
She continues, "During our journey, we were captured by the Thai pirates, and we were placed in a Thai refugee camp. About three years into the camp, we were sponsored by a Christian church and that's how we ended up in Long Beach, California. And so that's how we came to America."
Now, the Nguyen family is living in Salt Lake City, Utah. Lisa calls Jennie's immigration story "unreal," but Jennie uses it as a reminder to her own children to be grateful for their comfortable lifestyle.
"See, you guys don't know what poor is," she jokes. "That's poor. You guys better appreciate what you guys have right now."

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two premieres Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge The Real Housewives on Peacock any time.
