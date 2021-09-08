See The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jennie Nguyen Share Her Unbelievable Immigration Story

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Living the American Dream.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the season two premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, airing Sunday, Sept. 12, new Housewife Jennie Nguyen opens up to longtime pal Lisa Barlow about her journey to the U.S.

"Jennie and I have been friends for over 10 years," Lisa explains to the camera. "We were both pregnant together. Our boys were at the same private school."

Jennie adds during a confessional, "She tapped me on the shoulder when we were having a Thanksgiving feast. She's like, 'You are Atlas' mom and that's Jack's best friend.' And I was like, 'Oh, awesome!' and we turn around and we bump bellies because we were like out to here."

Jennie's younger daughter jokes that while her older brother Atlas was out skiing, she was focusing on homework. "I think school's more important," she says with a smile.

Lisa asks, "You're straight A's, aren't you?"

Jennie's mini-me replies, "Yeah, no B's. That's why we're Asian, not B-sian."