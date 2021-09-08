Watch : E!'s Morgan Stewart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

E!'s Morgan Stewart is about to have a mini-me!

After welcoming daughter Row in Feb. 2021, the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host announced today that she is expecting baby no. 2 with husband Jordan McGraw.

Morgan shared the news during this morning's Daily Pop, shocking fellow co-host Justin Sylvester after discussing the Olivia Munn and John Mulaney surprise pregnancy announcement. "You know who else is pregnant? Me," Morgan said with a smile. "I can't hide it you guys, I can't hide it anymore."

Morgan revealed that she did not tell anyone since finding out she was far along at the end of July. "Well bitch, because I'm pregnant, I'm hiding it," Morgan joked about her similar outfit choices. And yes, the second baby came as a surprise even to Morgan! "It's Botox and booze after this, I'm done," she quipped.

Morgan also took to Instagram writing, "Maybe this baby will look like me??" with a sweet Instagram pic of Jordan touching her baby bump on Wednesday, Sept. 8.