Raven-Symoné Reveals Why She Turned Down Offer to Have Her Disney Character Be a Lesbian

Raven-Symoné wants to have a clear distinction between her on-screen persona and off-screen personal life.



During a recent episode of the Pride podcast, the Raven's Home actress—who appeared alongside wife Miranda Maday—was asked if she ever thought her popular character, Raven Baxter, could be part of the LGBTQ+ community. This prompted the Disney star to reveal that prior to the Raven's Home series debut in 2017, the network actually gave her that option.



"You know what," Raven shared, "there was a conversation before the series started and I was asked the question, 'Would you like Raven Baxter to be a lesbian?' And I said, no. I said no."



"The reason I said, no, wasn't because I wasn't proud of who I was, or I didn't want to represent the LGBTQ+ community in any way," she continued, "It was because Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter is Raven Baxter. There was no reason for me to change the human that she was in order to fit the actress that played her. And Raven Baxter is a character that I was proud to play. Even if she is straight, cisgender, I don't mind, let her have her moment."