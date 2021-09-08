Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Details Strained Relationship With Daughter Leah

In a new episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber Portwood showed fans her continued struggle to reach her 12-year-old daughter Leah and the blame she places on her ex Gary and his wife Kristina.

Amber Portwood's relationship with her daughter remains rocky. 

On the Sept. 7 episode of Teen Mom OG, which featured footage from around April, the reality star shed light on where she stood with her and ex Gary Shirley's firstborn, 12-year-old Leah. "Leah and I are still struggling with our relationship," she said in a voice-over. "My relationship with Leah has changed a lot. I haven't seen her in quite some time."

During the episode, while speaking with her mom, Tonya, Leah claimed that someone is in her daughter's ear, straining their bond, "and it's not right." Later on, Amber told viewers, "I haven't heard back from Gary or Leah if I can see her on Easter. I'm really getting the feeling that Gary and [his wife] Kristina might be keeping her from me."

The reality star eventually took to Instagram Live, where she alluded to Gary's wife as a "whore" and "home-wrecker," saying, "I can't sleep. I'm hurt...Kristina doesn't do anything for Leah. She doesn't take care of my daughter.

"I went to jail, I got depressed and now," she continued, "for years I've been trying and my daughter has not stayed with me for over 20 months."

As the episode concluded, Amber revealed to a producer that Gary and Leah had not answered her phone calls or text messages. "I was ignored actually," she said. 

"All I do is text Leah all the time," the parent, who is also mom to 3-year-old James with ex Andrew Glennon, noted. "I don't get anything back...Never. Not anymore. At all...I can't count the days. It's just going to make me even more depressed.

