Live From E!: Everything You Need to Know About The 2021 Met Gala

Watch : Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish & More to Co-Chair 2021 Met Gala

Our favorite celebs all in couture? We are more than E!xcited to show fans the must-see fashion events of the year: New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala.

Starting on Sept. 9, designers like Laquan Smith and fashion houses Moschino and Coach will present their latest collections for Spring/Summer 2022. E! will be covering all the A-listers and must-see fashion moments throughout the week leading up to the highly-anticipated return of the Met Gala. Audiences can also look forward to exclusive interviews with John Legend, Lori Harvey and more.

Plus, Live From E!: The 2021 Met Gala kicks off Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on E!. The action-packed program will showcase a team of fashion-savvy insiders like E! News' Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, Emmy-nominated television host Karamo, stylist Brad Goreski, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, award-winning journalist Phillip Picardi, stylist June Ambrose and pop culture expert Naz Perez. Strap in for extensive multi-platform content on-air, on digital and across mobile and social from Jazz at Lincoln Center.