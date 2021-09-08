Live From E!: Everything You Need to Know About The 2021 Met Gala

Our favorite celebs all in couture? We are more than E!xcited to show fans the must-see fashion events of the year: New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala.
Starting on Sept. 9, designers like Laquan Smith and fashion houses Moschino and Coach will present their latest collections for Spring/Summer 2022. E! will be covering all the A-listers and must-see fashion moments throughout the week leading up to the highly-anticipated return of the Met Gala. Audiences can also look forward to exclusive interviews with John Legend, Lori Harvey and more.
Plus, Live From E!: The 2021 Met Gala kicks off Monday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on E!. The action-packed program will showcase a team of fashion-savvy insiders like E! News' Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, Emmy-nominated television host Karamo, stylist Brad Goreski, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, award-winning journalist Phillip Picardi, stylist June Ambrose and pop culture expert Naz Perez. Strap in for extensive multi-platform content on-air, on digital and across mobile and social from Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Over the course of the evening, the team will provide fans with insider updates about the Met Gala's star-studded guest list celebrating the "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" exhibit.
E! is the home of all the A-list arrivals. Audiences can follow along across E!'s digital and social platforms, E! Entertainment and E! News Instagram and TikTok. Also, check out Snapchat for all the biggest interviews in a Live From E! 2021 Met Gala highlights episode.
The Live From E! Stream: The Met Gala will return with Perez as the host. Fans can head over to @enews Twitter, eonline.com and the "E! News" app at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT for an in-depth look at the evening's ensembles.
Met Gala coverage continues on Tuesday, Sept. 14th with E! News livestream Post Pop featuring Perez recapping all the must-see fashion, trending hashtags and what you didn't see on TV the morning after. Post Pop will air on the E! News Twitter, eonline.com and the E! News app starting at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT live from Top of the Rock.
And, E! News' Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and guest co-host Erin Lim Rhodes will recap the most memorable fashion moments on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11:00 a.m. E! News' The Rundown Snapchat series, hosted by Rhodes, will also include special post Met Gala content on Monday.
As for NYFW leading up to the Met Gala, see which celebs will wear straight off the runway looks!
Zanna Roberts Rassi will be live from Spring Studios daily each morning on Daily Pop starting at 11 a.m. Plus, Rassi will highlight the biggest trends and recap the OMG reveals in primetime E! News Mini Pops. E! will be live-streaming runway showcases starting at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 9 with the Moschino show, followed by the Laquan Smith show at 9 p.m. ET with Joan Smalls.
The next day on Friday, Sept. 10, the Coach show livestream will be available on E! platforms, as well as David Thomas' Men's Day tour on Daily Pop.
Also, Daily Pop will relive the E! Fashion Hall of Fame with three new inductees in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month: Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek and Sofía Vergara. Daily Pop will also air the Christian Cowan fashion show and a recap by Noah Beck and Blake Grey.
Fashion lovers can get behind-the-scenes access with the Scenes From NYFW segments, E! Stream the Front and OOTD Videos with influencers showing video compilations of their best Fashion Week looks.
Check out top NYFW trends throughout the weekend to be featured in Rossi's "Zanna Picks of the Day," showing the inside scoop on the coolest, hottest and most innovative accessory, celeb outfit, make up trend or shoe of the day. Other segments include E! Fashion Hall of Fame, Designer Runway Shows, Interviews with celebs, designers, models, & influencers and Do's & Don'ts at NYFW.
Live From E!: 2021 Met Gala is produced by Live Digital Entertainment with Eddie Delbridge and Shaun Smith as executive producers.
Follow @StyleCollective and Twitter Livestreams with @enews to get daily updates on what is happening on the ground at NYFW. The official hashtag is #FashionWeekAtE.
Attention fashion lovers! Catch all the must-see looks, trends, and celebrity sightings at this year's Live From E! 2021 New York Fashion Week with highlights across Twitter, sponsored by Neiman Marcus.
Art and fashion converge once again at this year's Met Gala. Thanks to brand partner Lay's and Neiman Marcus, style enthusiasts will get to experience the thrill of watching their favorite celebs climb the iconic museum steps while debuting their jaw-dropping ensembles.
See below for the full calendar of E! coverage for New York Fashion Week and the Met Gala:
Thursday, 9/9
Scenes from NYFW video series content featuring John Legend & his stylist David Thomas, Zanna's Picks of the Day and E! Fashion Hall of Fame.
2 p.m. ET – Moschino runway show Livestream
9 p.m. ET – Laquan Smith runway show with Joan Smalls Livestream
Friday, 9/10
Scenes from NYFW video series with E! Fashion Hall of fame, Moschino, Do's and Don'ts, Laquan Smith and Zanna Picks of the Day
3 p.m. ET- Michael Kors runway show Livestream
5 p.m. ET – Coach runway show Livestream
Saturday, 9/11
Scenes from NYFW video series with E! Fashion Hall of fame, recap from the Coach, Brandon Maxwell, and Christian Cowan shows, interviews with Lori Harvey and Zanna Pick's of the Day with Noah Beck & Blake Grey recap.
Monday, 9/13
5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT
Live From E!:2021 Met Gala featuring E!'s Nightly Pop co-host Nina Parker, Emmy-nominated television host Karamo, stylist Brad Goreski, E!'s style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi, award-winning journalist Phillip Picardi, stylist June Ambrose and pop culture expert Naz Perez.
7:30pm ET/ 4:30pm PT
"Live From E! Stream" featuring Naz Perez.
Tuesday, 9/14
9:00 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT
E!'s Post Pop: Met Gala Must-See Moments featuring Naz Perez.
11:00 a.m. ET / PT
Daily Pop featuring co-hosts Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and guest co-host Erin Lim Rhodes.
See you on the runway and red carpet!