Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

Blake Lively Proves She’s Ready for Fashion Week With “Toddler Chic” Look

Blake Lively kicks off New York Fashion Week in the most subtle but chic way yet. See the sequined accessory the actress is praising that helped tie her look together.

By Kisha Forde Sep 08, 2021 1:26 PMTags
Blake LivelyFashion WeekCelebritiesTop Photos
Watch: NYFW Recap Pt. 2: David Dobrik, Serena Williams, Blake Lively & More

Spotted: Blake Lively showing off a brand-new birthday bag, courtesy of Chanel.
 
The Gossip Girl alum took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to show off her gorgeous sequined accessory, which she also humorously credited with upping the ante on her casual look. "@chanelofficial thank you for the birthday bag," she wrote as the caption to the video. "You really elevated my ‘toddler chic' look." And since New York Fashion Week officially kicks off today, Sept. 8, we're hoping to see a lot more looks where that came from.
 
After giving her pink, black and grey bag a few note-worthy seconds of camera time, Blake also gave fans a glimpse at her outfit—which included a grey Mickey Mouse-adorned sweatshirt, distressed blue jeans and white sneakers.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alum's showstopping accessory is just the latest of gifts the actress received for her 34th birthday in late August.

photos
Blake Lively Through the Years

Just a few weeks back, the actress also gave her Instagram followers a peek at the "early birthday present" she received from Louis Vuitton, noting she was "in love" with her new bag.

Trending Stories

1

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

2

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

3
Exclusive

Why Kourtney "Never Expected" Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin to Last

Anyone familiar with the mom of three knows that Blake's looks are usually far from preschool-chic, since the actress has stunned red-carpets and Fashion Week appearances for years, and we're talking about more than just Serena van der Woodsen's wardrobe.
 
While we wait to see what look Blake will turn heads with next, let's take a look at some of her most impressive Fashion Week appearances below:

NICK HUNT/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Michael Kors: September 2008

The Gossip Girl alum strikes a pose at the Michael Kors show in Sept. 2008.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Sixty SpA
Miss Sixty: September 2008

Lively attends the Miss Sixty show in New York City.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG
DVF: September 2009

Lively sits front row at DVF in Sept. 2009.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images North America
Fashion's Night Out: September 2010

Lively poses for photographers at Fashion's Night Out in NYC.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Chanel: July 2010

Lively stuns in Chanel at the fashion house's show in July 2010.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Chanel: March 2011

The actress attends a dinner in her honor during Paris Fashion Week.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
Gucci: September 2013

Lively turns heads at the Gucci show in Milan.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Michael Kors: February 2014

Actress Lively sits alongside Freida Pinto, Rose Byrne and Michael Douglas at the show.

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Gabriela Cadena
Gabriela Cadena: February 2015

Lively attends the Gabriela Cadena show in NYC.

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic
Michael Kors: February 2016

The gorgeous star poses for photographers at the Michael Kors show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image
Michael Kors: February 2017

A year later, Lively returns to the Michael Kors show.

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Michael Kors: February 2018

Lively rocks a long, red trench coat at the designer's show in Feb. 2018.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Christian Dior
Christian Dior: September 2018

The A-list star wears a gorgeous Christian Dior dress to the fashion house's show.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
Ralph Lauren: September 2018

Lively dons a pantsuit for the Ralph Lauren show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Michael Kors: February 2020

The stylish star gushed over her designer pal at the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show in New York City. "I love him so much," she told E! News.

Trending Stories

1

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

2

Why Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible"

3
Exclusive

Why Kourtney "Never Expected" Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin to Last

4
Exclusive

Scott Disick, Amelia Hamlin Taking Time Apart After Instagram Debacle

5

Meet 21 Americans Ready to Inspire During National Recovery Month

Latest News

Raven-Symoné Reveals Disney Offered for Her Character to Be a Lesbian

La La Anthony Reveals What's In Her Bag

Exclusive

Why Junie Shumpert Wants to "Beat" Friday the 13th's Jason

Natalia Bryant on Why She Quit Volleyball After Kobe & Gianna's Deaths

Amber Portwood Details Strained Relationship With Daughter Leah

Jennifer Aniston’s Launches Her Beauty Brand LolaVie

Exclusive

Inside Designer Rebecca Minkoff's Jam-Packed Bag of Career Lessons