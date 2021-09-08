Dancing With the Stars Season 30 Cast Revealed

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

Dancing With the Stars has revealed the 15 celebrities who all wannabe the next Mirrorball winner.

During the Wednesday, Sept. 8 installment of Good Morning America, ABC unveiled the roster of famous folks competing on the venerable competition show's 30th season. The competition is set to begin on Monday, Sept. 20.

Singer JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee had been previously announced as contestants, and they will join a wide range of performers, including those from the worlds of acting, singing, hosting and athletics. And yes, that includes a Spice Girl.

Among those who will show off their fancy footwork this fall are Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green, former The Bachelor lead Matt James and a certain star from The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Brian may have a leg up, so to speak, as he's been dating DWTS pro Sharna Burgess since late last year.

Keep scrolling to see the complete list of recognizable faces who will strut their stuff during Dancing With the Stars' season 30 premiere, taking place Monday, Sept. 20 on ABC.