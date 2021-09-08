Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

90 Day Fiancé’s Robert Springs and Anny Francisco Welcome Baby No. 2

90 Day Fiancé’s Robert Springs and Anny Francisco have welcomed their second baby together! Keep scrolling for more details on their bundle of joy’s arrival.

The 90 Day Fiancé family has another little member on board!
 
Robert Springs and Anny Francisco, who were first introduced to fans during the seventh season of the TLC hit series, have welcomed their second child together—a baby boy. Robert, who is now a father of seven including the couple's 13-month-old baby girl, Brenda, took to Instagram Stories to share the heartwarming news on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
 
"Much love and respect to my wife who's the true warrior," the reality TV star wrote. "Gave birth to our baby boy." Adding their second baby's measurements at birth, he also wrote, "9 lb, 3 oz, 21 inches long." In his exciting announcement, Robert did not reveal their second bundle of joy's name just yet.
 
The couple, who also appear on 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? and 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, first announced they were expecting their second baby together earlier this year.

"Our family is growing!" Anny wrote in an Instagram post on April 27. "I am so emotional and happy to have my babies, my second blessing."

In their cute pregnancy announcement, Robert's 5-year-old son, Bryson, who has also been featured on the series, gave a thumbs up as he held gold balloons that spelled out "baby."

The pair welcomed their first child together in July 2020. As TLC viewers may recall, the two met online and were together in person in the Dominican Republic for just eight hours before Robert proposed to Anny. The couple tied the knot in September 2019 and have continued to document their journey with the network ever since.

