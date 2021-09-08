All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 4

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Things are really starting to get messy on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. There are too many flirtations to keep track, so many dramatic storylines, and, of course some fashionable beach attire. We can't wait to see who finds lasting love this summer, but in the meantime, we can dig into the fashions. BIP is the perfect show to watch for summer style inspo.
We will keep track of all the looks from both of this week's episodes here and we will continue to search for the cast members' outfits all season long. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy ensembles from Abercrombie, Target, Frasier Sterling, Lulus, SHEIN, Reformation, Bohemian Mama, and more.
Week 4 started with Kendall Long's highly-teased arrival to Paradise. As soon as she showed up at the resort, she asked the cast where her ex Joe Amabile was. He was lounging with his new flame Serena Pitt in a daybed and we could all feel the awkwardness through the screen. On the bright side, the fashion was good, right? Serena has been serving us laid back beach style all season long. Her mauve bathing suit was another great fashion moment for the Canadian native.
Abercrombie Skinny Strap Bikini Top
This BIP bikini is from Abercrombie. The top is a pull-on bralette with adjustable straps. It's also available in additional colors and prints. The bottom is sold out, but you can make your own pairing for a unique look.
Demi Burnett was also on that large daybed as Kendall approached the group, serving up some very relatable facial expressions after Joe got up to talk with Kendall. At the time, she was wearing an adorable pearl choker.
Frasier Sterling Love At First Sight Choker
We also saw this piece on the show last week. The necklace from puts such a fun spin on pearls. The choker is great on its own or you can layer it with out jewelry that you already have.
Now that Kendall is officially a cast member on the season, that means she gets a spot in the opening credits. She rocked a leopard-print bikini for her second BIP season intro.
Shade & Shore Animal PrintLight Lift V-Wire Ribbed Bikini Top & Ribbed Cheeky Bikini Bottom
This suit from the credits is a reasonably affordable bikini set from Target. The top has underwire, adjustable straps, and sewn in cups to maximize comfort and support. The bottom has a mid-rise fit and a cheeky cut.
After telling Kenny Braasch that she was open to going on dates with other guys who may show up on the beach, Mari Pepin regretted the decision.... especially when Kenny got closer to Demi. Eventually, Mari told Kenny that she regretted that decision and that she would like to give things another go. While that blue romper is hard to resist, Kenny didn't give her a definite answer during this conversation.
SHEIN Notched Neck Solid Unitard Romper
Unfortunately, that blue romper isn't available, but don't fret. You can get it in grey, red, blue and black. Oh, and it's on sale for just $5. So you need jump on this deal.
After a bit of a rough patch, Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer made up (and made out). The Bachelor Nation fan favorite wore a satin tank top with ties at the shoulders during their conversation.
Reformation Lucrezia Top
This Reformation tank has adjustable ties at the straps so you can customize your fit. We saw the ivory top during the episode, but you can also get this in black, hot pink, and a purple floral print.
Abigail wore a green checkered bikini while she watched Kendall and Thomas Jacobs showcase their juggling abilities by the BIP bar.
SHEIN Checkered Halter High Cut Bikini Swimsuit
You really can't beat $9 for a bikini set. This wire-free halter bikini top is lined and it has removable padding. The bottom is high cut.
Natasha Parker was frustrated with Brendan Morais for his confusing account of his pre-show history with Pieper James, No one could blame her for that frustration. We have all been rooting for Natasha. She gives us good vibes, relatable facial expressions, and of course, some great fashion, including this beach hat.
Lulus Vacation Bound Tan Straw Wide-Brim Fedora Hat
This straw hat is a vacation staple and it's on sale for more than 58% off!
When Alana Milne showed up on the beach with a date card for Chris Conran, pretty much every cast member sided with the heartbroken Jessenia Cruz. Natasha's facial expression said it all, right? Not only that, but she also blessed us with yet another fashionable look, rocking this print top.
Farm Rio Mixed Scarfs Shirt
This mixed print button-down shirt is a statement piece for sure. It's also available as a kimono and a jumpsuit if you are just really loving the print.
