Travis Barker Says Kourtney Kardashian Makes Him "Invincible" During Rare Interview

Travis Barker is singing Kourtney Kardashian's praises during an uncharacteristically candid look at his personal life.
In an interview that published online on Wednesday, Sept. 8 for the cover story of Nylon's latest issue, the Blink-182 drummer chatted openly about his relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, which is something he rarely discusses in the media.
Among the key topics of conservation was Travis and Kourtney flying to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico on Aug. 14, which marked his first plane travel since he survived a deadly crash in 2008. In fact, the vacation was so spontaneous that it forced him to reschedule his planned photo shoot with the magazine.
"I didn't even know I was going," shared Travis, who has since joined his girlfriend for a European excursion in Italy and France. "I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much traveling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.' And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours' notice.' And that's what she did."
Travis, 45, referred to the two-hour flight to Mexico as the "easiest ever" and said he practiced breath work with a friend on the night before the trip. He added he felt "awesome" after the getaway and made it clear his relationship with Kourtney, 42, has been a big reason for his positivity.
"It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton," the musician said. "She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."
At another point in the interview, Travis gushed it's "so important" for him to spend time with his children, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also discussed helping Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 9, develop a burgeoning love for playing drums.
"You can't be pushy, but you're like, 'Oh, do you want to learn to play something?,'" Travis said about Penelope, one of the three children Kourtney shares with ex Scott Disick. "And she's always bright-eyed and like, 'Yes, like I'm so excited to learn how to play.' So she caught on really quick, like super quick."
The rocker pointed out that he and Kourt gave Penelope a pink drum set with her name on the bass drum, and he's been teaching the girl to play whenever she's up for it. "Not weekly, like, 'OK, Penelope, we have to do lessons today,'" Travis explained. "But when she wants to learn then, or learn something new, I like being there to fill that little space, that creative space in her head. I think next, she's just going to record something at the studio."
It's clear that Travis is gradually getting more comfortable sharing about his romance with Kourtney that began last December and keeps heating up. After all, it was as recently as a May interview with Men's Health when he'd declined to discuss his girlfriend at all and simply noted at the time, "I mean, it's everywhere."