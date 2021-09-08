10 Questions With Sofía Vergara

We interviewed Sofia Vergara because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from her own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Now that Labor Day Weekend has come and gone, it's socially acceptable in our books to get excited about all things fall! We're talking pumpkin spice everything, rocking boots, changing up our beauty routines, and of course, stocking up on new denim styles from Sofía Vergara's denim collection at Walmart!
Given we are just mere weeks away from the official start of autumn and it's New York Fashion Week, we enlisted Sofía Vergara as one of our fall guest editors to give us the scoop on her favorite parts of the season, the fall trends she's loving and whether she's a PSL fan or not. To find out, scroll below!
1. Who are your style icons?
Sophia Loren because she was always sophisticated but still glamorous.
2. This fall, are you going to keep it cozy or glam it up?
I love to be cozy in a sweater and jeans, but a little bit of glam never hurts!
3. What fall trend are you most excited about?
Flare jeans.
4. Who are some of you favorite designers?
I love so many but definitely Dolce & Gabbana, Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and Etro.
5. What is your go-to fall lipstick?
If I walk outside without lipstick, I feel naked. I would say Rouge Dior Forever Liquid "200 Forever Dream", Nars Powdermatte Lip Pigment "Warm Leatherette", or Colour Pop "Brat Pack".
6. What are your never-fail jeans?
I just love the Rosa Curvy Super High-Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans from my Sofia Jeans collection, which is available on Walmart.com. These jeans are an essential piece in my closet for any season.
7. Boots or heels?
Heels.
8. Pumpkin Spice Latte or Salted Caramel Mocha (or other)?
Black coffee. Colombian, of course!
9. What is your go-to fall outerwear: jacket, sweater, other?
Definitely my Faux Suede Moto Jacket.
10. What is your favorite thing about fall?
It means the holidays are coming up and I love decorating my house for every occasion and having my family all together.
