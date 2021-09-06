Britney SpearsKardashiansLove IslandWatch E!PhotosVideos

La La Anthony Reveals What's In Her Bag

The "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" actress dishes on her on-the-go must-haves and self-love.

By Emily Spain Sep 06, 2021
E-Comm: La La Anthony Reveals What's in Her Bag

Between guest starring in Season 2 of Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," raising her family and traveling for various projects, it's no surprise La La Anthony knows how to pack accordingly! Ahead of New York Fashion Week, the actress exclusively told E! everything she keeps in her Louis Vuitton tote bag and how she feels her best self with such a busy schedule.

"The best advice I can give for feeling your best self is loving yourself from the inside out," The Chi star explained. "If you have love within, you radiate it to those around you. When you're confident in who you are, it shows in all that you do. Working on your inner self is the best recipe in being authentic."

Below, check out La La's must-haves, and don't forget to check out Season 2 of Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," which premieres today, with new episodes every Wednesday!

Skims Face Mask

"My No. 1 go-to over the last year is the SKIMS face mask. The fabric is really smooth, it doesn't smudge my makeup and the neutral colors make it easy to pair with any look."

$8
Skims

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

"Fenty Beauty's $weet Mouth lip gloss is one of my all-time favorites. It goes on smooth and has the perfect shine to refresh my glam during long days."

$19
Fenty Beauty
$19
Sephora

Apple AirPods

"I am always on the move so AirPods are a must-have for me when I am traveling. They make it easy to take calls anywhere and the noise cancellation is perfect for when I am catching up on new music or trying to relax."

$250
$190
Amazon
$250
$199
Target

Tweezerman Slant Tweezer

"Tweezers are an underrated tool! You never know when you might need them!"

$22
Target
$20
$16
Amazon

Bond No. 9 New York New York Greenwich Village Eau de Parfum 3.3 oz.

"I have been wearing Bond No. 9 'Greenwich Village' perfume for years. Its light vanilla and floral scent is refreshing and always reminds me of home."

$405
Bloomingdales
$405
Bond No.9

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes

"Hands-down, these are a necessity. I use them all the time while on set and in my day-to-day life. They take off all my makeup and keep my skin feeling clean and hydrated. Truly a game-changer."

$12
$9
Amazon

Fendi Sunglasses

"I have been rocking Fendi sunglasses for years. They are the perfect shape for my face and go with pretty much everything. I always have them in my bag when I am running between sets, to my son's basketball games, events, and meetings.  They are a staple accessory in my wardrobe."   

$485
Fendi
FarFetch

Louis Vuitton On The Go GM

"The Louis Vuitton "ONTHEGO" tote is the perfect bag for everyday life. Aside for the leather being top of the line and it being incredible durable and light, the deep pockets allow for me to stay organized."

$3,350
Louis Vuitton

