La La Anthony Reveals What's In Her Bag

Between guest starring in Season 2 of Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," raising her family and traveling for various projects, it's no surprise La La Anthony knows how to pack accordingly! Ahead of New York Fashion Week, the actress exclusively told E! everything she keeps in her Louis Vuitton tote bag and how she feels her best self with such a busy schedule.

"The best advice I can give for feeling your best self is loving yourself from the inside out," The Chi star explained. "If you have love within, you radiate it to those around you. When you're confident in who you are, it shows in all that you do. Working on your inner self is the best recipe in being authentic."

Below, check out La La's must-haves, and don't forget to check out Season 2 of Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," which premieres today, with new episodes every Wednesday!