Who Went Home as Tension and Rumors Led to More Breakups on Tonight's Bachelor in Paradise

The so-called Bachelor Nation union has once again spoken on Bachelor in Paradise.

This week was all about drama over couples who appeared to have previously established their relationships before this season started. On Tuesday, Sept. 7, the growing tension and resentment led to a surprise breakup of a once-strong couple, followed by another pair deciding to voluntarily send themselves home.

Last night, the Monday, Sept. 6 episode saw Pieper James arrive and promptly take Brendan Morais on a date, with Pieper confirming to Natasha Parker that she and Brendan had been more serious pre-Paradise than Brendan had let on. Brendan later insulted Natasha by telling her she had no other "prospects" with any men besides himself.

Tonight, new tension was brewing when guest host Tituss Burgess invited certain cast members to a VIP party, where four women were introduced. One of them, Alana Milne, immediately caught the eye of Chris Conran, who had previously made waves last week when he showed interest in Jessenia Cruz and led her to end things with Ivan Hall.